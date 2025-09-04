Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace And More Pay Tribute To Giorgio Armani After His Death At 91

The fashion world has lost an icon, as designer Giorgio Armani passed away September 4 “peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones." He was 91. Many celebrities and other notable figures in the fashion industry were quick to pay tribute to Armani, including his fellow Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, actress Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham and many more.

Giorgio Armani celebrated 50 years in the fashion industry last year before falling ill, which caused him to miss his first Armani catwalk event ever this June at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, per USA TODAY. It’s obvious how much of an impact he had on so many, as Julia Roberts shared a photo of herself with Armani on the red carpet to Instagram with the caption:

A true friend. A Legend. 💔

Donatella Versace also took to social media to say that Giorgio Armani’s contribution to the world of fashion and the world in general will never be forgotten. She wrote:

The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.

Demi Moore penned a message to the legend alongside a sweet video that showed her hugging the late designer. She wore Armani gowns on the red carpet many times, including her glittery Oscars gown earlier this year, and she showed several of them on her Instagram page, saying:

So deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani. I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year on one-of-a-kind, Privé designs for Cannes, Golden Globes and Oscars. He helped bring Elisabeth’s sparkle to life, and I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr. Armani 🕊️♥️

Samuel L. Jackson also shared photos of a number of Armani outfits that we’ve seen him wear for big occasions and awards shows over the years, posting the caption:

Thank you, Mr. Giorgio Armani, for your countless years of friendship, collaboration and dedication to your visionary craft. May GOD BLESS YOU as you are welcomed into eternal peace. 🙏🏾

Even more celebrity reactions included:

Victoria Beckham: The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend.

Ashton Kutcher: Visionary kind human Giorgio Armani, RIP

Diane von Furstenberg: Good bye and Rest in Peace 🙏❤️ caro Giorgio ! You have touched so many people with your elegance and will continue to inspire for ever ❤️🙏❤️

Anne Hathaway: He was one of the Emperors of Italian fashion. Goodbye to Giorgio Armani, You will not be forgotten 🕊️

Those who don’t live and breathe celebrity fashion may not be able to recall the designer’s looks off the top of their heads, but you’re likely to remember at least some of the amazing dresses he’s provided, including Cate Blanchett’s effortlessly cool black catsuit with pearl necklaces cascading down the back.

Sydney Sweeney frequently wears Giorgio Armani, sporting a strapless white gown at an Armani Beauty event this year. She has also embodied the designer’s elegance with a black floor length dress paired with really tall shoes.

Giorgio Armani’s passing was announced September 4 by his team at Armani Group, who wrote on Instagram:

Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.

The statement went on to say the co-workers are like a family, and they feel not only a huge loss but a responsibility to continue Giorgio Armani’s legacy:

Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.

Our condolences go out to all of those affected by the fashion icon’s death.