Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace And More Pay Tribute To Giorgio Armani After His Death At 91
Sad news in the fashion world.
The fashion world has lost an icon, as designer Giorgio Armani passed away September 4 “peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones." He was 91. Many celebrities and other notable figures in the fashion industry were quick to pay tribute to Armani, including his fellow Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, actress Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham and many more.
Giorgio Armani celebrated 50 years in the fashion industry last year before falling ill, which caused him to miss his first Armani catwalk event ever this June at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, per USA TODAY. It’s obvious how much of an impact he had on so many, as Julia Roberts shared a photo of herself with Armani on the red carpet to Instagram with the caption:
Donatella Versace also took to social media to say that Giorgio Armani’s contribution to the world of fashion and the world in general will never be forgotten. She wrote:
Demi Moore penned a message to the legend alongside a sweet video that showed her hugging the late designer. She wore Armani gowns on the red carpet many times, including her glittery Oscars gown earlier this year, and she showed several of them on her Instagram page, saying:
Samuel L. Jackson also shared photos of a number of Armani outfits that we’ve seen him wear for big occasions and awards shows over the years, posting the caption:
Even more celebrity reactions included:
- Victoria Beckham: The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend.
- Ashton Kutcher: Visionary kind human Giorgio Armani, RIP
- Diane von Furstenberg: Good bye and Rest in Peace 🙏❤️ caro Giorgio ! You have touched so many people with your elegance and will continue to inspire for ever ❤️🙏❤️
- Anne Hathaway: He was one of the Emperors of Italian fashion. Goodbye to Giorgio Armani, You will not be forgotten 🕊️
Those who don’t live and breathe celebrity fashion may not be able to recall the designer’s looks off the top of their heads, but you’re likely to remember at least some of the amazing dresses he’s provided, including Cate Blanchett’s effortlessly cool black catsuit with pearl necklaces cascading down the back.
Sydney Sweeney frequently wears Giorgio Armani, sporting a strapless white gown at an Armani Beauty event this year. She has also embodied the designer’s elegance with a black floor length dress paired with really tall shoes.
Giorgio Armani’s passing was announced September 4 by his team at Armani Group, who wrote on Instagram:
The statement went on to say the co-workers are like a family, and they feel not only a huge loss but a responsibility to continue Giorgio Armani’s legacy:
Our condolences go out to all of those affected by the fashion icon’s death.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
