I'm Loving Sleek Leather On Celebs, And Halle Bailey’s Dress Was So Shiny It Actually Looked Wet

When it comes to celebrity fashion, I am all in on the black bikini summer that Kylie Jenner brought back and the dramatic silhouettes that come from structured dresses or laced-up corsets . But there’s another trend that’s caught my eye lately that shouldn’t be ignored, and that’s the sleek leather look. Halle Bailey was absolute perfection in a recent social media post that showed off a gown that shined so much it appeared she might still be under the sea.

Halle Bailey, who starred in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple in 2023, was nominated for Best Actress and the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2024 BET Awards, and she may not have taken home the trophies, but she was unquestionably a winner on the red carpet, showing off a slim figure in her glossy, halter-style dress from Avellano. She shared pictures of the look on Instagram :

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Looking at the pics, it is unreal to think that she gave birth to a son not all that long ago, and after showing off her abs in celebration of her new movie Atlantis wrapping, she continued to drop jaws with this number at the BET Awards. The sleeveless gown shined all the way down to the floor, making her look almost like a mermaid with its skin-tight fit and train that pooled beyond her like a tail. Her hair was styled in tight curls that cascaded down her back

Halle Bailey has made quite a name for herself in fashion with the options she’s been choosing for her events. After “giving serves” in a JLo-reminiscent green dress at the People’s Choice Awards, she showed off another halterneck in a Barbiecore gown at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

The actress can certainly pull off color, but as proven above, she dominates in glossy black as well. The shiny leather look has been popular among celebrities lately, as Daisy Ridley gave herself over to the Dark Side at her new movie premiere, similar to Sydney Sweeney’s bombshell outfit at a Variety event last year.

To no one’s surprise, the Kardashian-Jenner family also has sported the trend, with Kylie Jenner frollicking in her version of the faux leather halter top and older sister Kim Kardashian going futuristic (or just plain confusing) in an ad for SKIMS faux leather bikini . Even Argylle star Bryce Dallas Howard shimmied in black leather when doing press for the spy action-comedy.

I am certain that black leather (or faux leather) is not as easy to pull off as Halle Bailey and the other celebrities above make it look. I wouldn’t ever consider trying it for myself. However, anyone who can look as drippingly gorgeous in the sleek black material should probably do so at every opportunity.

