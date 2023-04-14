Max Streaming Service: Price, Plans, Launch Date, And Everything To Know About The HBO Max Discovery Plus Merger

Following Discovery Inc.'s acquisition of WarnerMedia in May 2021, the merge of HBO Max and Discovery Plus has been a long time coming. Combining Discovery Plus' archive of entertaining reality TV with HBO's own library of gritty TV shows and movies, the new streaming service Max was announced on April 12, 2023, with launch set to be just over a month after.

And it's not only its new punchy name that has been announced. As well as its launch date, you can get all the details you need on Max plans and prices, and the new and old titles you'll be able to watch.

The new streaming service Max is set to launch on May 23, 2023 under its all-new domain max.com (opens in new tab) in the US.

Those with a pre-existing HBO Max subscription won't have to do anything; your subscription will automatically transfer to Max, with apps on devices updating automatically to reflect the new and expanded library. In some instances, you may be prompted to update your app.

(Image credit: Max)

What Max prices and plans are available?

Unlike HBO Max which had a choice of two plans, Max will launch with three tiers, including a more expensive 'Ultimate Ad-Free' - which will likely be a kicker for those who had otherwise enjoyed 4K streams on its now mid-weight priced plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Video quality # of streams Ad-Lite $9.99 a month/$99.99 a year HD 2 Ad-Free $15.99 a month/$149.99 a year HD 2 Ultimate Ad-Free $19.99 a month/$199.99 a year 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos 4

On top of having commercials or not and the number of simultaneous streams available, the plans also differ based on how many hours of content you can download to watch offline. While you won't be able to watch anything offline at all with the Ad-Lite plan, with Ad-Free you can download up to 30 titles, while with Ultimate Ad-Free you can download up to 100 titles.

What can I watch on the new Max streaming service?

Unsurprisingly, the main difference between HBO Max and the new streaming service, Max, is the expansion of content. Entertainment to the Max alright, Max brings together HBO Max's back catalog, including both original and licensed content, with Discovery Plus' fix of reality TV.

Bringing together HBO, WarnerBros studios, DC Entertainment, CNN, Cartoon Network, TINT, TBS, and TCM, Max will still be the place to watch popular titles like Friends, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, and The Big Bang Theory, as well as just about every single DC superhero movie you can think of.

Blended together, Discovery Plus brings with it Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, OWN, and many more with some of its biggest hitters including 90 Day Finance, Fixer Upper, Gold Rush, and more.

Alongside the announcement of Max's impending launch, a bunch of new HBO upcoming titles and projects were also revealed including a Harry Potter TV show reboot, the latest Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and an intriguing limited series called The Regime, starring Kate Winslet.

And what's new for reality TV fans? From the producers of 90 Day Finance comes Love & Translation, a new dating show which sees men and women thrown together and finding new ways to communicate as the women don't speak English. Max will also be the place to watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest Fixer Upper challenge - The Hotel.

What will happen to HBO Max and Discovery Plus? While initially planning to shutdown Discovery Plus entirely, in February 2023 it was revealed these plans were abandoned. Discovery Plus will continue on as a cheaper standalone service for those customers who simply want to continue their subscription to some great reality TV shows, with plans starting from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). HBO Max, on the other hand, will be replaced by Max from May 23.