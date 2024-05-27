New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 27 - June 2)

The end of May and the beginning of June means it’s everybody’s favorite time: the time to shuffle all the movies and TV shows as many leave streaming, or jump services, while a host of new content arrives. There’s so much moving around, along with all the brand-new original content, that it can be difficult to keep track of what’s going on. Whether you subscribe to only one of the best streaming services or all of them, it’s still a lot.

Netflix subscribers have a new series with Benedict Cumberbatch to enjoy. It’s a great month for documentaries on multiple streamers. Jeremy Renner also returns to the screen with his first big role following his nearly fatal injury. Here are some of the highlights of what’s streaming this week.

Netflix This Week: Benedict Cumberbatch And More

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix this week brings a pair of brand new series. One is seriously heavy and dramatic, the other significantly more fun.

Eric - May 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch may be used to seeing him as Doctor Strange or Sherlock Holmes, but they’re in for something very different with Eric. The crime drama casts Cumberbatch as a puppeteer whose son goes missing. In his grief, he creates a new puppet for his show in hopes it will lead him to his son.

Geek Girl - May 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans looking for something a bit lighter than missing children and grief may enjoy another new Netflix series hitting the same day. Geek Girl stars Emily Carey as Harriett Manners, a teen geek who finds herself thrust into the world of high fashion.

Disney+ This Week: Jim Henson And More

(Image credit: Disney+)

Of all the franchises that Disney owns, one of the most criminally underutilized is the Muppets. Fans love Jim Henson's creation, and until we have more series or movies with them, we have a film that will remind us why we love them.

Jim Henson: Idea Man - May 31

(Image credit: Disney+)

The newest film from Ron Howard, Idea Man, is a documentary on the life of Jim Henson. The film takes a look at the life of the Muppet creator from his early days in puppeteering through the runaway success of the Muppets. Muppet fans, or really anybody with a Disney+ subscription, will certainly want to bring tissues to this one.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Max This Week: MoviePass And More

(Image credit: Max)

A pair of very interesting looks at real life are among the highlights for Max subscribers this month. First, a documentary film about a great idea and its spectacular failure, and second, a series that lends reality and fantasy, much like its subject matter.

MoviePass, MovieCrash - May 29

(Image credit: MoviePass)

It wasn’t all that long ago that MoviePass, the company that tried to revolutionize movie ticket purchasing, was a major player in the industry. It also wasn't that long ago that Moviepass completely fell apart. Documentary MoviePass, MovieCrash, takes a look at the original idea for the service and how it all went wrong.

Ren Faire- June 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Renaissance Fairs are popular all over the country, but none are quite like the Texas Renaissance Festival, which King George has ruled over for half a century. Ren Faire follows the King as he attempts to find a real successor to his thrown, which, as the majority shareholder of the festival and mayor of the town he created, has real implications.

Hulu This Week: Saw Movies

(Image credit: Hulu)

With the first of the month, a slew of new movies come to Hulu, and that includes nearly every entry in a major franchise that is celebrating a significant anniversary.

Saw I-VII - June 1

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Maybe June isn’t the time that most people want to sit down and dive into a massive horror franchise. However, the original Saw is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and now that the first seven entries are available on Hulu, you can dive in and watch them all together. I’ll warn you, however, that watching every Saw movie at once isn’t necessarily the best idea.

Paramount+ This Week: Jeremey Renner Returns And More

(Image credit: Paramount+)

One thing that streaming has done that is truly wonderful is the way it has made entertainment from all over the world more accessible. A new South Korean series might help scratch that Squid Game itch for some. For everybody else, there’s the long-awaited return of Jeremy Renner.

Pyramid Game - May 30

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dealing with popularity in high school can be brutal in any country, but in Pyramid Game, the fight to be on top becomes an actual fight. When one student finds herself on the bottom, she decides to take on the entire system. While not everybody is willing to deal with subtitles, those that are have a lot more to choose from.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2 - June 2

(Image credit: Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

When Jeremy Renner was seriously injured a year and a half ago, it was anybody’s guess when we’d see him again. The first project he went to work on once he was well enough to do so was the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, and now the new season is here for everybody with a Paramount+ subscription to welcome him back.

Prime Video This Week: Kevin Hart And More

The newest addition to Prime Video is an interesting one, as it is both a brand new movie starring Kevin Hart and a previously existing series starring Kevin Hart. Either way, there’s a pretty good chance you haven’t seen it.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter - May 30

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Die Hart was originally a show created for the short-lived Qubi streaming service that saw Kevin Hart play a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to be an action hero. After the first season of the show was re-edited into a film for Prime Video subscribers, the streamer is now giving the second season the same treatment.

If none of these work for you, there’s plenty more where that came from. Check out our complete list of everything coming to Netflix, as well as what’s new on DIsney+ and what’s coming up on Hulu. June is already shaping up to be a great month for streaming.