No Big Deal, Just Jennifer Aniston Showing Morning Show Co-Star Billy Crudup Some Major Love Over His New Apple TV+ Series

Fans of The Morning Show are eagerly awaiting an update regarding Season 3 of the popular Apple TV+ series , which left a lot of characters’ fates up in the air when Season 2 ended over a year ago. A number of the cast members — including stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — have stayed busy with other projects since then, and the Friends alum proved again how much she cares about her colleagues. This time, she did it by sharing some kind words and strong support for Billy Crudup in his new series for Apple TV+.

Billy Crudup, who plays smarmy network CEO Cory Ellison on the journalism-centric drama, is starring in Hello Tomorrow! -- a sci-fi dramedy about traveling salesmen selling timeshares on the moon. The series, which Crudup also executive produces, premiered to those with an Apple TV+ subscription in February, and Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to rave about Crudup’s performance:

It helps to know that Billy Crudup’s involvement with Hello Tomorrow! won’t affect his ability to play Cory Ellison on The Morning Show, and Apple TV+ has found success with genre-bending sci-fi series. (Severance was one of the best new shows of 2022 .) Cory may not be the favorite person of Jennifer Aniston’s Alex on the show, but real life couldn’t be further from the truth. In another post, she gave the actor multiple applause emojis:

The actress showed similar support for co-star Reese Witherspoon ahead of the release of her Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine , when she couldn’t contain her excitement over seeing her friend star opposite Ashton Kutcher in his return to the genre .

The Morning Show went into production for Season 3 back in August, and Jennifer Aniston shared some cute pics from the set a couple of months later when she said they were almost halfway done. We don’t yet know what drama awaits us in Season 3, but it’s likely the new showrunner will follow the first two seasons in tackling a big real-world issue like #MeToo in Season 1 and the pandemic in Season 2.

With everything that’s happened just in the past year, there are likely a number of stories to draw from. ( Amy Robach even joked to Reese Witherspoon , months before her affair with co-host T.J. Holmes was exposed, that the GMA crew could give The Morning Show a few ideas.) Needless to say, I'm eager to see what Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and their colleagues have planned.