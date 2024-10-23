Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham And Juno Temple Proved To Be Bestie Goals As They Reunited And Stunned In Black Dresses On Venom 3's Red Carpet

Rebecca and Keeley have always been bestie goals on Ted Lasso. However, the women who play them, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, are also BFFLs in real life too. Now, the actresses are proving they are the cutest pair of pals once again as Waddingham showed up to support Temple at the UK premiere of Venom: The Last Dance ahead of its release on the 2024 movie schedule .

Of course, like Keeley and Rebecca, these two Ted Lasso cast members attended the premiere in style. Waddingham wore a maxi latex dress by Atsuko Kudo, per The Daily Mail , while Temple rocked an edgy cutout dress that featured a long black skirt and a top with lots of rectangular cutouts. The ladies look absolutely stunning in these Venom-esque fits, and what’s even better is they look fabulous together, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

This image makes me so freaking happy! Seeing these lovely ladies smiling from ear to ear is utterly delightful. The dresses they are wearing are actually perfect too, and they're so on-brand for Venom's premiere. Also, and most importantly, seeing Waddingham show up for her co-star and friend to support her latest release is the most heartwarming thing; talk about friendship goals.

On top of all that, this Ted Lasso reunion is also reigniting my curiosity about whether the show will ever continue past Season 3.

Since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended in May of 2023, all of us fans have been waiting to find out if we’ll ever see the AFC Richmond crew again. At the moment, that future is unclear. However, there are reports that Season 4 of the soccer comedy could happen , and recently a Warner Bros. exec said it’s early days , but they’re excited about the direction the series is moving in.

Plus, Temple has said Ted Lasso’s finale “didn’t feel like an ending” for Keeley . Meanwhile, when asked about those Season 4 reports, Waddingham declared she didn’t know what was going on, but she did say that they’d be “stupid not to” come back if Jason Sudeikis decided he wanted to continue the series.

So, while we hold out for more solid news on seeing characters like Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones again, it’s extra lovely to see the cast together outside of the show.

Many of them have found great success since the series ended (for now) too. For example, Waddingham has starred in movies like The Fall Guy. Brett Goldstein is working on another fantastic Apple TV+ series called Shrinking. Phil Dunster has been killing it on the stage. And, along with staring in the latest season of Fargo, Temple plays a part in the third Venom film that’s hitting theaters this Friday.

Therefore, while the future of Ted Lasso is still up in the air, there’s plenty to celebrate, and Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple did so in fashion!