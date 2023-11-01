How To Watch AEW Dynamite Online And Stream Weekly Shows From Anywhere

Watch AEW Dynamite Online

AEW Dynamite is All Elite Wrestling's flagship show and, with around a million viewers per week, it's not far behind WWE Raw as the world's most watched weekly wrestling show.

AEW's popularity is no great surprise considering some of the talent it has signed. With the likes of star names Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Adam Copeland (aka Edge), Bryan Danielson, Sting, Billy Gunn, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Taz and The Hardys all on the roster, it's easy to see why so many grapple fans are tuning into AEW Dynamite.

That's before you even get to the homegrown talent that the promotion has nurtured and developed since it was established five years ago. Hook, Jack Perry, Ricky Starks and record-breaking World Champion MJF have all come to prominence as AEW has steadily grown its own reputation.

Having debuted in 2019 and with more than 200 shows in the book, AEW Dynamite has hosted some truly memorable moments in the promotion's history and some unforgettable matches. Bryan Danielson promotion debut against Kenny Omega, the Jon Moxley vs Adam Page grudge match and 2022's twelve-man double steel cage battle will all go down in Dynamite folklore

You never know what's going to happen next in All Elite Wrestling, so be sure to follow our guide below as we explain how to watch AEW Dynamite online – no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch AEW Dynamite online in the US

US grapple fans can watch AEW Dynamite action every Wednesday from 8/7c at its home on TBS, with each show generally lasting two hours.

If your cable package offers TBS then you're good to go. But there's no need for cord cutters to miss out, with plenty of OTT options offering TBS as part of their line-up.

A Sling TV subscription is the most affordable option around, with TBS featuring in both of its Orange and Blue plans – each starts from just $40 per month (and look out for Sling's regular half-price offers, too).

FuboTV is another excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro plan comes with a line-up of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test the waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

Other options include Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV, but they don't come in as reasonably priced as Sling or as comprehensive as Fubo.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN and don't miss new episodes of AEW Dynamite by following the steps below.

How to watch AEW Dynamite online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regional streaming service and watch AEW Dynamite while abroad.

As streaming services like Sling TV are blocked outside of the United States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch AEW Dynamite as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great VPNs for streaming

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch AEW Dynamite online in the UK for FREE

There's fantastic news for wrestling fans in the UK, as new episodes of AEW Dynamite can be watched absolutely FREE on ITV4 and streaming service ITVX.

Episodes go out on Fridays at around 10pm a couple of days after the live show and are then available on-demand on the ITVX platform.

ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Just download the app or go to the site, sign up for free with your email address and watch AEW Dynamite and all its other programming.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions above to access ITVX like you would at home

How to watch AEW Dynamite online in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable subscription can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TSN.

If you don't have cable but still want to watch the wrestling, TSN+ is the network's own service that you can stream on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

TSN+ is priced at $8 a month or $80 for a year.

Watch AEW Dynamite online in Australia

AEW Dynamite is shown on ESPN on Thursdays Down Under.

That means you either need a Foxtel package or a commitment-free plan from specialist sports streamer Kayo to watch. Plans for the latter start from $25 per month.