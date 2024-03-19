How To Watch All Of Us Strangers Online Starring Andrew Scott And Paul Mescal Where You Are
Haigh's profound exploration of grief hits streaming globally
How To Watch All of Us Strangers Online
|Released on Streaming: February 22 (US), March 20 (CA, UK, AU)
|Stream: Hulu (US) | Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
|Best Deal: US subscribers can get the Disney Plus bundle from $9.99 a month
Watch All Of Us Strangers: Synopsis
If Saltburn brought about a resurgence for Sophie Ellis Baxter's "Murder on the Dancefloor", I don't see why All of Us Strangers wouldn't have the same impact on Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "The Power of Love", especially now Andrew Haig's movie has found its home around the world on both Hulu and Disney Plus. Starring the magnetic Irish duo Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, find out all the details below on how to watch All of Us Strangers online where you are.
Seemingly the only occupants of their apartment building, Adam is a lonely TV writer who initially rejects Harry's advances. Seeking inspiration, Adam returns to his childhood home and has a vision of his parents who died when he was twelve in a car accident. He has dinner with them and promises to come back soon to visit. Upon his return to his flat, he meets Harry in the lift again, and from there a relationship between the pair begins to spark.
One of Paul Mescal's best roles, he portrays Harry alongside Andrew Scott's Adam in this moving and profound portrayal of grief and loneliness. A coming-of-age tale in its own right, All of Us Strangers also explores the queer experience and mental health through Haig's tender lens.
Incredibly emotional, the ending of All of Us Strangers certainly gives Aftersun's a run for its money. And you can check out the movie now for yourself with its arrival on Disney Plus in global markets and Hulu in the States with all the details below, including guides to the best plans.
How to watch All of Us Strangers in the US
The place to watch All of Us Strangers in the States is Hulu with the movie arriving on the platform on February 22.
A Hulu subscription starts from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 1-month free trial.
Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.
Watch All of Us Strangers online with the Disney Plus bundle
If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.
Disney Plus bundle: <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fwelcome%2Fdisney-hulu-espn-bundle" data-link-merchant="disneyplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $9.99 a month
Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 each on their own, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with a Premium plan option.
Watch All of Us Strangers online in Canada
From Wednesday, March 20, those in Canada will be able to watch All of Us Strangers on Disney Plus.
In Canada, plans start from $7.99 a month with its ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month / $119.99 a year) or Premium ($14.99 a month / $149.99 a year) plans.
How to watch All of Us Strangers in the UK
In the UK, it's the same. You can watch All of Us Strangers from Wednesday, March 20 on Disney Plus.
The usual Disney Plus price in the UK starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of an ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.
Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £79.90 and £109.90 respectively.
Watch All of Us Strangers in Australia
A Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch All of Us Strangers, landing on the platform from Wednesday, March 20.
Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving by getting an annual plan for $113.99.
All of Us Strangers Trailer
Who Is In The Cast Of All of Us Strangers?
- Andrew Scott as Adam
- Paul Mescal as Harry
- Claire Foy as Adam's mother
- Jamie Bell as Adam's father
- Carter John Grout as Young Adam
