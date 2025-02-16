How To Watch BAFTAs 2025 Online And Live Stream The 78th Annual Awards For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The BAFTAs 2025 Online

Watch BAFTAs: Preview

Awards season continues as eyes turn to the UK for Blighty’s biggest night in film. Doctor Who star and general good egg David Tennant returns to host after his highly entertaining stint anchoring the awards last year. Don’t expect the comedy roast style of hosting that US awards shows go in for, but do expect an energetic and endearing leading man as we honour the films that have wowed audiences and critics alike over the past year. Of those films, Vatican thriller Conclave leads the charge, with Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist nipping at its cassock, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Seemingly balancing the tightrope of being a quintessentially British fixture of UK TV and a Hollywood megastar, Tennant seems like a no-brainer for another go round presenting the awards, and the bigwigs at BAFTA agree, with CEO Jane Millichip saying: “We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning. He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance (last) year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.”

Of the awards on offer, Conclave has twelve nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, with star Ralph Fiennes in the mix for Best Actor for his role as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence. Other films in the Best Film category include The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez, which could both replicate their Golden Globes success, although they’re pitted head to head here. Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Mikey Madison breakout vehicle Anora complete the films battling for the most sought after award of the night.

While The Substance isn’t getting quite the love it received Stateside, both director Coralie Fargeat and star Demi Moore have received nods while Hugh Grant helps carry the flame for horror with a nom for his devilish turn in The Heretic. It’s a shallow pool for crowd pleasing blockbusters this year with Dune: Part Two and Gladiator II only receiving one nomination apiece in the major categories, while smash-hit Wicked sees both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande up for acting gongs. Meanwhile, UK Christmas treat Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is nominated for Best Film across three different categories (Animated, British and Children’s), meaning Nick Park and co. should walk away with at least one award.

There's also a couple of special awards to be handed out, with Star Wars and Harry Potter legend Warwick Davies set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship, while MediCinema, a British charity which brings the magic of cinema to NHS patients in order boost quality of life and morale, will be awarded with BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema during the proceedings.

You can view the full list of nominations below as the Brits enter the 2025 awards fray. So read on for all you need to watch BAFTAs online and stream the 78th Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 in the UK for free

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards will air (almost) live on BBC One on Sunday, February 16 at 7pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream and catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer. Red carpet coverage will stream before the show.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Remember, iPlayer locks its content to Brits only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 BAFTAs online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, British citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2025 BAFTAs as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch the 2025 BAFTAs as if you were at home with a VPN

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the BAFTAs 2025, head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia

The 2025 BAFTAs will stream on BritBox internationally, including in the US, Canada and Australia.

The ceremony will stream in North America at the same time as the UK – 2pm ET / 11am PT – on Sunday, February 16, while Aussies can catch the show on demand on Monday, February 17. Red carpet coverage will also stream on BritBox prior to the event.

The price per month for Brit Box in the US is $8.99 while Canadians are looking at CA$10.99. For Aussies it's AU$9.99. All territories offer twelve months for the price of ten if you sign up to the annual plan.

Brits abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

The BAFTAs 2025 Nominees

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Denis Villeneuve – Dun

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce –The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British Film