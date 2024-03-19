How to watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online from anywhere

How To Watch Celebrity Ex On The Beach Season 3

Celebrity Ex On The Beach Season 3: Preview

Nine semi-famous singletons – many riding the reality TV carousel like Love Island’s Finn Tapp and Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch – arrive in sunny Gran Canaria to take another shot at love. But the periodic arrival of their exes threatens to sink their romantic prospects without a trace. Read below for our guide detailing how to watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

This celebrity spin-off of Ex on the Beach sees a brand-new cast of buff AF contestants hoping to get lucky. Jessika Power (Married at First Sight Australia), fitness trainer James Pendergrass (Too Hot To Handle), Jarred Evans (FBOY Island), rapper Ivorian Doll, and Tapp and Joe Garratt (Love Island UK) are among those enjoying the balmy island paradise this year.

Initially, contestants are free to couple up, flirt, and check their compatibility. But sooner or later, the “Tablet of Doom” will pronounce the arrival of their former flames. Whether emerging from the surf like a vengeful Venus or an apologetic Apollo looking to make amends, reuniting with their exes almost inevitably puts a dampener on any burgeoning romance.

And this year’s contestants promise some major relationship drama. Reconnecting after four years are TOWIE co-stars John Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou, while Tapp and Paige Turley, the winning couple of Love Island Season six, will meet again after their recent separation. Plus, fur is certain to fly when Tamara Joy sets eyes on Power, who stole her Married at First Sight husband Dan away from her.

Ready for some scalding hot “ex” drama? Then follow our guide for how to watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online with Paramount Plus and from anywhere.

How to watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online in the UK

You can watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 from Tuesday, March 19 with a subscription to Paramount Plus. The new season will debut with two episodes and release one per week thereafter. For those with cable, Celebrity Ex on the Beach is also broadcast weekly on the MTV channel at 10pm GMT (BST after March 31).

A Paramount Plus subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach online just as you would at home.

While shows like Celebrity Ex on the Beach are exclusive to certain Paramount Plus libraries, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online in the US?

Celebrity Ex on the Beach isn’t available to watch in the States. Paramount Plus US does have the original iteration of the show, Ex on the Beach, available to stream, in addition to every season of the American version which debuted in 2018. Just not the UK's celebrity version.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online in Canada?

CTV is the home of Celebrity Ex on the Beach in Canada. Every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch free on the platform. However, there’s no indication currently as to when new Season 3 episodes will be uploaded for viewers in the Great North.

Away from home? Download a VPN and connect to your home streaming services no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 online in Australia

Australian reality TV fans can enjoy Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 beginning from Tuesday, March 19 on Paramount Plus.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$9.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, you may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming the Celebrity Ex on the Beach from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 Cast

Central Cast

Ashley Resch, 27, Playboy model

Chloe Veitch, 24, reality TV star

Finley Tapp, 23, TV personality

Ivorian Doll, 25, rapper

James Pendergrass, 24, Too Hot to Handle

Jarred Evans, 31, FBOY Island

Joe Garratt, 27, Love Island UK

Tamara Joy, 34, Married at First Sight Australia

Yazmin Oukhellou, 29, The Only Way is Essex

The Exes