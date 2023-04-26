How To Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Online And Stream Live From Liverpool From Anywhere

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023: preview

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us where, once again, twenty-six countries will take part in the Grand Final. Bringing together the historic musical offering of Liverpool with an array of Ukrainian artists, too, the slogan of this year's Eurovision is "United by music", symbolising the coming together of two countries in the face of a war-torn Ukraine. 2023 will certainly put itself on the map as one of the most iconic years of the song contest, and we explain how to watch Eurovision online from anywhere and stream both the Semi and Grand Final.

As host countries, both the United Kingdom and Ukraine are confirmed entrants in the Final of Eurovision with their acts Mae Muller and Tvorchi, while the remaining twenty-four countries will be whittled down through the live Semi Final process.

Ukraine's Tvorchi are an electronic music duo who will be performing "Heart of Steel", while Mae Muller picks up the mantel for Sam Rhyder this year with her pop banger "I Wrote a Song".

While they've yet to officially qualify, Sweden's Loreen (who previously took part in Eurovision in 2012) is currently the firm favorite to win with her song "Tattoo". Last year's winning country, Ukraine, also has a claim in the odds, alongside Finland's act Käärijä with "Cha Cha Cha".

Find all the information you need on this year's Eurovision Song Contest and how to watch both the Semi Finals and the main event on May 13 below.

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023 online in the UK

The Eurovision Grand Final will be broadcast live from Liverpool on free-to-air TV Channel BBC One at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 13. But don't forget you can also tune into the two Semi Final shows on May 9 and 11, too.

BBC One is a free-to-air channel, though you'll need a valid TV licence. You can also watch a Eurovision live stream through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) across a number of devices, as well as being the place to watch on catch-up.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Eurovision just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Step-by-step of streaming with a VPN:

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest in free Australia

Australia are hoping that Perth prog-metal band Voyager will earn their place in the Eurovision Song Contest, and those Down Under will be able to watch live and for free through SBS—though you'll have a very early start of 5am AEST for both Semi Final shows (Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12) as well as the Grand Final on Sunday, May 14.

You can also watch live through any device on its streaming service, SBS On Demand (opens in new tab), with the option to watch back there too, or catch a rerun at 7.30pm AEST that evening.

Watch Eurovision in the US

Once again, NBC owned streaming service Peacock will be broadcasting Eurovision in the States, allowing Americans to take in the spectacle across all lives shows, including the two Semi Finals on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11, as well as the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. All will air live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For the second year in a row, Olympic figure skate Johnny Weir, and self-confessed Eurovision super fan, will commentate.

Peacock subscriptions start from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab), with the option to go commercial free from $9.99 a month. You can also save 17% by opting for the annual plan (opens in new tab).

Watch Eurovision in Canada

Unfortunately, up north in Canada there hasn't been an official broadcaster of the Eurovision Song Contest for some time.

Eurovision participating artists and countries:

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi with "Duje"

Albina & Familja Kelmendi with "Duje" Armenia: Brunette with "Future Lover"

Brunette with "Future Lover" Australia: Voyage with "Promise"

Voyage with "Promise" Austria: Teya & Salena with "Who the Hell is Edgar?"

Teya & Salena with "Who the Hell is Edgar?" Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX with "Tell Me More"

TuralTuranX with "Tell Me More" Belgium: Gustaph with "Because of You"

Gustaph with "Because of You" Croatia: Let 3 with "Mama ŠČ!"

Let 3 with "Mama ŠČ!" Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou with "Break a Broken Heart"

Andrew Lambrou with "Break a Broken Heart" Czechia: Vesna with "My Sister's Crown"

Vesna with "My Sister's Crown" Denmark: Reiley with "Breaking My Heart"

Reiley with "Breaking My Heart" Estonia: Alika with "Bridges"

Alika with "Bridges" Finland: Käärijä with "Cha Cha Cha"

Käärijä with "Cha Cha Cha" France: La Zarra with "Évidemment"

La Zarra with "Évidemment" Georgia: Iru with "Echo"

Iru with "Echo" Germany: Lord of the Lost with "Blood & Glitter"

Lord of the Lost with "Blood & Glitter" Greece: Victor Vernicos with "What They Say"

Victor Vernicos with "What They Say" Iceland: Dilja with "Power"

Dilja with "Power" Ireland: Wild Youth with "We Are One"

Wild Youth with "We Are One" Israel: Noa Kirel with "Unicorn"

Noa Kirel with "Unicorn" Italy: Marco Mengoni with "Due Vite"

Marco Mengoni with "Due Vite" Latvia: Sudden Lights with "Aijā"

Sudden Lights with "Aijā" Lithuania: Monika Linkytė with "Stay"

Monika Linkytė with "Stay" Malta: The Busker with "Dance (Our Own Party)"

The Busker with "Dance (Our Own Party)" Moldova: Pasha Parfeni with "Soarele şi Luna"

Pasha Parfeni with "Soarele şi Luna" Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper with "Burning Daylight"

Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper with "Burning Daylight" Norway: Alessandra with "Queen of Kings"

Alessandra with "Queen of Kings" Poland: Blanka with "Solo"

Blanka with "Solo" Portugal: Mimicat with "Ai Coração"

Mimicat with "Ai Coração" Romania: Theodor Andrei with "D.G.T (Off and On)"

Theodor Andrei with "D.G.T (Off and On)" San Marino: Piqued Jacks with "Like An Animal"

Piqued Jacks with "Like An Animal" Serbia: Luke Black with "Samo Mi Se Spava"

Luke Black with "Samo Mi Se Spava" Slovenia: Joker Out with "Carpe Diem"

Joker Out with "Carpe Diem" Spain: Blanca Paloma with "Eaea"

Blanca Paloma with "Eaea" Sweden: Loreen with "Tattoo"

Loreen with "Tattoo" Switzerland: Remo Forrer with "Watergun"

Remo Forrer with "Watergun" Ukraine: TVORCHI with "Heart of Steel"

TVORCHI with "Heart of Steel" United Kingdom: Mae Muller with "I Wrote a Song"

What country will Eurovision 2023 take place? Usually following the protocol of the winning country hosting the following year, Ukraine was set to be the host for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after its entrant Kalush Orchestra took home the crown last year with their song "Stefania". However, given the ongoing unrest in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, it was later decided the UK would host following Sam Ryder's "SPACE MAN" coming runner-up in 2022, with Liverpool announced as the host city in October 2022 after winning the bid against Glasgow.

Can I still get Eurovision tickets? Tickets were made available to the general public for nine available live shows, including both Semi Finals and the Grand Final itself on Saturday, May 13. A second wave was released on Monday, April 24 at 1pm CEST, though these have largely sold out now. All tickets are being sold directly through Ticketmaster with prices ranging between £30 and £380. Those displaced from Ukraine have the opportunity to submit an application to enter the ballet of tickets (opens in new tab).