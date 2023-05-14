How To Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Online And Stream The Final Ever Episodes From Anywhere

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Sunday, May 14 New episodes: on AMC every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT Stream: AMC Plus or save 50% off Sling TV (US) International stream: Amazon Prime (AU) | AMC Plus Canada (CA) | BT (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: Synopsis

Hot on the heels of The Walking Dead finale, Fear the Walking Dead is about to shuffle off our TV screens too. But not before we learn the fates of Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) as they endure life under the yoke of mysterious organisation PADRE and fend off hordes of lank-haired, Louisiana swamp zombies. We explain below how to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 online.

With the conclusion of Morgan’s story arc, a large part of the franchise is about to come full circle. After all, he was there at the very beginning, saving Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the OG show’s pilot episode. Now eight seasons on itself, Fear has a seven-year time jump coming that, it’s hinted, will see Morgan reunited with his adopted daughter Mo (newcomer Zoey Merchant) and back home in King County, Georgia.

First, we’ll discover if PADRE really is the utopia people hoped for, or another instance of totalitarian control. Following last season’s shock reappearance of Madison Clark (Kim Dickins), the former counsellor will join forces with Morgan and help him locate his daughter while they both learn more about government organization PADRE, whose plans for rebuilding civilization might just involve troubling experiments on young children.

Alongside returning characters Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Victor (Colman Domingo) and Daniel (Rubén Blades), they’ve survived nuclear fallout, Virginia’s Pioneers, a planet full of plague-spreading Walkers, and each other. Will PADRE be the nail in the coffin? Or will it usher in a bright new beginning?

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 online with our guide, and catch every episode of this nail-biting final season.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 online in the US

(Image credit: AMC+)

The dead return to AMC on Sunday, May 14 at 9pm ET/PT. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will be split into two halves, with its first 6 episodes airing between May 14 and June 18, and the rest arriving later in 2023.

For those without cable wanting to to imitate the multi-channel cable experience for a fraction of the price, try Sling TV. It’s a great value IPTV service that offers AMC with both its Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans. And while the Sling TV price usually starts from $40 a month, if you sign-up now you get your first month for half the price (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, catch Fear the Walking Dead on AMC Plus, the channels VOD service. For $6.99 a month, it means you’ll have access to Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 a few days earlier than everyone else, with new episodes ready to stream every Thursday from May 11.

New members can enjoy a 7-Day free trial if you’ve not used the platform before.

Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regional streaming service while abroad.

As streaming services like AMC Plus are blocked outside of the United States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Fear of the Walking Dead as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including AMC Plus and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for AMC Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, AMC Plus

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 in Canada

Just like a shambling Walker, this one’s a no-brainer. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will air on AMC every Sunday from May 14, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. And in Canada, the channel's available through cable providers such as Rogers.

But if cable isn’t your thing, AMC Plus Canada uploads new episodes weekly on-demand – they’re even available a few days before their cable debut on Sundays, being added to the platform from Thursday instead.

AMC Plus Canada costs CA$6.99 a month and lets you stream hit originals like the Bob Odenkirk comedy Lucky Hank, Interview with the Vampire and A Discovery of Witches, in addition to content from horror specialists Shudder and movies by IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now. And of course, it comes with a tasty 7-day free trial for newbies too.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 in the UK

British viewers will want a BT TV Package (opens in new tab) to catch all-new Fear the Walking Dead, as it’s the only way to watch AMC (channel 332) live in the UK when it debuts on Monday, May 15. Episodes are first shown simultaneous with their American broadcast at 2am BST, and then repeated later that day at the more reasonable time of 9pm BST.

The final season won’t be available for streaming for a while. But, if you wanted to wait – or just catch up with the first seven seasons – then Amazon Prime Video is the streaming home of Fear the Walking Dead in the UK. Membership is £8.99 and if you’re new to the service, you can enjoy a whopping 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead online in Australia

(Image credit: Fox Showcase)

The epic final season of Fear the Walking Dead begins on Monday, May 15 in Australia.

Those with a cable package should switch over to the Fox Showcase channel (112), where new episodes will throughout the day every Monday, first at 2.15pm AEST and later at 6.30pm AEST.

Alternatively, you’ve got a few OTT options you can choose from. Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), for instance, replicates something of the cable experience with other 70 channels. Fox Showcase in included with the Essentials Base pack at just $25 a month. But first new members are entitled to a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) of the service.

Episodes make their way onto Binge too, if you’re looking for something cheaper. Plans start from AU$10 per month, with the platform offering a generous 14-day free trial to new subscribers.

Currently travelling abroad? If you’re an American trying to access your home streaming service, purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above. That way you’ll be able to access the content you’re already paying for even if you’re half-way around the world.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 trailer