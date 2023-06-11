How To Watch I Kissed A Boy Reunion Online From Anywhere And Find Out Who Is Still Together Tonight

How to watch I Kissed a Boy Reunion

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, June 11 at 9pm BST Channel: BBC Three Stream all episodes for free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch I Kissed a Boy Reunion: preview

Get all the tea from the masseria as the boys reunite for the I Kissed a Boy Reunion. Presented once again by Dannii Minogue, the 45 minute episode will see the Australian pop icon delve into all the drama from the TV show, as well as plenty of entertaining (and likely a bit crude) party games. Tune in to find out who's still dating who with our guide on how to watch I Kissed a Boy Reunion online from anywhere.

Couples Gareth and Subomi and Jake and Kailum were matched up from the very beginning, while Ross and Ceejay and Ollie and Dan found each other mid-way through the show. The first season of I Kissed a Boy saw all boys turn in their respective couples in the final Kiss-Off, though, with viewers keen to find out who is still together eight months on from when the show was filmed in the Italian countryside.

The reunion will bring together the entire cast of I Kissed a Boy, including Bobski, who was the first to leave the masseria, alongside Ben and Matty who were the final couple to be eliminated.

Serving up plenty of tea, tune in to watch the I Kissed a Boy Reunion online from anywhere, with all the details of when it will air below.

Watch I Kissed a Boy online in the UK

I Kissed a Boy delivered eight episodes of wholesome gay dating entertainment from the beautiful Italian countryside. Now all the boys are getting back together alongside presenter Dannii Minogue on Sunday, June 11 at 9pm BST for a reunion on BBC Three.

You can also watch I Kissed a Boy reunion online and catch up on all eight episodes through BBC iPlayer.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I Kissed a Boy just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch I Kissed a Boy as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for I Kissed a Boy, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch I Kissed a Boy online in the US?

Currently there is no official broadcaster of I Kissed a Boy in the States. However, if the show proves to be a huge success, it may very well find its way across the Atlantic, or maybe even get its own US iteration, much like Love Island.

A Brit abroad in the States? Port yourself back home and watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy online in Canada

It's much the same scenario north of the border, with no where to watch I Kissed a Boy as of yet in Canada.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy in Australia

Down Under has no official broadcaster for I Kissed a Boy as of yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any news as and when it comes for international streams of the new gay male dating show.