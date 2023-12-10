How To Watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Final 2023 From Anywhere

How To Watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Final 2023

Watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Final: Preview

The rice-cooking, butt-baring, Brexit-debating, Britney-discussing, critter-mixing, camel anus pizza-eating 2023 series of of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is coming to its climax this Sunday, with a 100-minute final revealing who will be coronated with this year's Jungle Crown.

The three weeks of stomach-turning Bushtucker Trials has been punctuated with a crew of campers that have really bonded over their kangaroo tail suppers. Tensions over badly boiled beans and rat-baiting dirty dishes have paled compared to the affection that this random bunch of celebrities have charmingly developed for one another over the course of the series. But ultimately, there can be only one king or queen.

Still in the jungle and hoping for your votes are divisive politician Nigel Farage, 'human coffee' Sam Thompson, and former professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Sunday's final episode will show the remaining three campmates' last 24 hours in the jungle, before hosts Ant and Dec reveal who the public have voted as their overall winner – joining the likes of legendary radio DJ Tony Blackburn, Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, TV chef Gino D'Acampo and last year's Jill Scott in the pantheon of previous kings and queens.

Then we'll get to see the celebrities' best bits, before the big moment... the presentation of the Jungle Crown and Sceptre.

Ready for your last dose of tarantulas, snakes and kangaroo testicles? Read our guide below to discover how to watch I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 final online and from anywhere.

Watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Final Online In The UK

The final episode of this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here goes out on free-to-air ITV1 in the UK on Sunday, December 10 at 9pm GMT.

Don't worry if you miss it or prefer to stream I'm a Celebrity online though, because you watch every episode 100% for free live and on catch-up via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

You can stream on your web browser or via the ITVX app. And sign up is free for an ITVX account – all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad while the I'm a Celebrity final is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Final from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Final in the US?

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here still doesn't have a broadcaster in the US and it seems that there are no plans to bring the UK reality show to the states.

However, if you're a Brit in the US right now, you can always port yourself back home and watch this year's final using a VPN.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Final in Australia?

The UK version of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here isn't aired in Australia.

So if you're a Brit who's currently Down Under and wants to watch the 2023 final, the only way we can suggest that you watch is by grabbing a VPN as described above.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Final in Canada?

Canada doesn't have an official broadcaster for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here at present, either.

Of course, if you're a Brit traveling in Canada and want to catch all the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here action from back home, you can do so with a VPN.