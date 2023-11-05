How To Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves And Stream New Taylor Sheridan Western From Anywhere

How To Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves Online

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is set in the same lineage as the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and looks to be another sure-fire hit for executive producer Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Plus. Here we'll explain exactly how you can watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves no matter where you are in the world.

This time, however, we shift away from the travails of the fictional Dutton dynasty to real-life officer Bass Reeves, who became one of the very first black Deputy US Marshals in the late 19th century. Played by English actor David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo), we'll see Reeves taking down some of the gun-toting bad guys that the real-life iteration reportedly counted within his jaw-dropping 3,000 arrests.

Joining Oyelowo is Lawmen: Bass Reeves' star-studded cast that also includes Hollywood stalwarts Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games franchise, Don't Look Now) playing the 'Hanging Judge' Isaac Parker and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow) as a fellow Deputy US Marshal, together with Garrett Hedlund (TRON: Legacy) and Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan).

The eight-episode Bass Reeves story is set to be the first in an anthology of Lawmen shows from Paramount, each one focussing on different "iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history".

But first it's time to get acquainted with Deputy US Marshal Bass Reeves. So follow our guide below on how to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online from anywhere, with a subscription to Paramount Plus your gateway in the US.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reevesonline in the US

Taylor Sheridan’s new Western arrives on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 5 with the first two episodes. Each remaining episode of the eight-part series will then be made available on following Sundays.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves without paying a cent thanks to the 1-week long Paramount Plus FREE trial. You can even extend to 30-days with the code WANTMORE. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 for a monthly subscription or $59.99 for a whole year.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online in the UK

UK fans of Yellowstone and Westerns can catch Lawmen: Bass Reeves with the first two episodes from Sunday, November 5.

Membership to Paramount Plus is priced at £6.99 a month. Or, for the best value, pay £69.90 for a whole year. But not before you take advantage of its 7 days FREE trial, assuming you've never used the streaming service before.

Alternatively, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema, then Paramount Plus membership is included in your package absolutely free.

Not in the UK? Download a VPN and watch your favorite streaming services as if you were back on UK soil.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online in Canada

Just like south of the border, Lawmen: Bass Reeves debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus in Canada from Sunday, November 5 with the first two episodes of the run.

Subscriptions starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online in Australia

Down Under, Lawmen: Bass Reeves hits Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 5 with the first two episodes.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial first. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year – that's a chunky 25% saving if you splash out for the annual plan.

