How To Watch Planet Earth 3 Online And Stream New David Attenborough Show From Anywhere

Where To Watch Planet Earth 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, October 22 New Episodes: Sundays at 6.15pm on BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Planet Earth 3: Synopsis

No documentary series quite captures nature's majesty, drama and barbarism than the BBC's Planet Earth franchise. And no narrator is as much loved as the legendary Sir David Attenborough. We're in for eight new hour-long episodes and here we explain how to watch Planet Earth 3 online and for free from your corner of the globe.

A new run of the broadcaster's tentpole documentary series is always cause for celebration, with images from the natural world that are genuinely jaw-dropping. Each episode revolves around a different aspect of our planet, with editions dedicated to coasts, the ocean, deserts and grasslands, freshwater, forests, extremes, humans and the optimistically named "heroes".

The numbers attributed to the making of Planet Earth 3 are gobsmacking enough in their own right, with filming taking place in 43 countries across six continents and a total of 1,904 filming days.

The season trailer (see below) has already teased extraordinary images of leopards leaping from trees, dolphins frolicking underwater, crocodiles pouncing on prey, stingrays in full flight, a rhinoceros strolling down an urban road and, of course, sloths! And that's just a small sample of what's been captured in their natural habitats.

Find out all the details about the series below including how to watch Planet Earth 3 online and stream every new episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Planet Earth 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Planet Earth 3 makes its much-anticipated appearance on our screens from Sunday, October 22 on the free-to-air BBC One (subject to having a valid TV licence, of course). New episodes will go out at 6.15pm on Sundays.

There will be eight episodes in total – see the full episode guide at the bottom of this page – and you'll be able to stream every episode through BBC iPlayer after broadcast, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home

How to watch Planet Earth 3 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Planet Earth 3 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Planet Earth 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Planet Earth 3 in the US

(Image credit: BBC America)

This flagship BBC show will be shown on BBC America in the US. You'll just have to wait a couple of weeks longer than those across the Atlantic, with the first episode of Planet Earth 3 airing on Saturday, November 4.

If BBC America isn't included with your cable plan or you're a cord cutter, you can still get the channel on a few OTT streaming services. A Sling TV subscription is a great example, with the Sling Blue plan featuring BBC America. It usually costs $40 a month but Sling is currently offering half price for your first month.

BBC America also features in the TV channel line-ups of DirecTV and Philo.

And a further option is to stream Planet Earth 3 on AMC+, with plans starting from $4.99 a month (after you've enjoyed its 7-day free trial). The service carries a whole host of shows from across AMC, BBC and Shudder catalogs. So think the likes of Mad Men, The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and loooooads of horror movies.

Brit abroad looking for your free stream? Get a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while in the States.

Can I watch Planet Earth 3 anywhere else?

The official information page for Planet Earth 3 on the BBC website says: "Further global dates to be announced."

So outside of the UK and US, there are no official broadcast dates yet in countries such as Canada and Australia.

Planet Earth 3 Trailer

Planet Earth 3 Episodes Schedule

Episode 1, "Coasts" - October 22

"Coasts" - October 22 Episode 2, "Ocean" - October 29

"Ocean" - October 29 Episode 3, "Deserts and Grasslands" - November 5

"Deserts and Grasslands" - November 5 Episode 4, "Freshwater" - November 12

"Freshwater" - November 12 Episode 5, "Forests" - November 19

"Forests" - November 19 Episode 6, "Extremes" - November 26

"Extremes" - November 26 Episode 7, "Human" - December 3

"Human" - December 3 Episode 8, "Heroes" - December 10

When Is The Release Date Of Planet Earth 3? Planet Earth 3 hits UK screens on Sunday, October 22. It will be shown on TV on BBC One, and available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer. There's a two-week delay to watch in the US. The first episode will be broadcast by BBC America and AMC+ on Saturday, November 4.