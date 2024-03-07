How To Watch Poor Things And Stream Emma Stone's Oscar-Nominated Movie Online

How To Watch Poor Things Online

Watch Poor Things: Synopsis

Whether you've been intrigued to watch Poor Things since the off-kilter trailer came out last year, are an avid fan of director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite), or are still working your way through watching this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees, one of 2024's most hotly anticipated movies is now coming to streaming platforms – and we're here to explain exactly how to watch Poor Things where you are.

From the warped and wonderful mind of Lanthimos comes an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. At its heart is Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone who's tipped to win her second Academy Award) – a Frankenstein's monster animated by the hands of disfigured surgeon Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). She is part daughter, part social experiment, as 'God' attempts to develop Bella from child to woman, while also protecting her from the dangers and influences of the outside world.

But the outside world is exactly where Bella yearns to be. And when the handsomely exciting bounder Duncan Wedderburn (played with caddish relish by Mark Ruffalo) takes a fancy to Bella's naïve charms and liberates her to a new life of globetrotting, she is set on a course of discovery. From philosophy and morality, to custard tarts and a lot of sex.

It's a recipe for one of the strangest, most memorable films of recent years. One that has been adored as much by audiences as it has critics (79% and 92% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes) and has garnered a massive 11 Oscar nominations, second only this year to the 13 of the epic Oppenheimer.

Find out how to watch Poor Things online from Thursday, March 7 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other corners of the globe. And if you're in the UK or Canada, take advantage of the limited time special offer (ends March 14) where you can get three months of Disney Plus for only £1.99 / CA$1.99 per month!

How to watch Poor Things in the US

Poor Things drops on Hulu on Thursday, March 7.

A Hulu subscription starts from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 1-month free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Poor Things online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 each on their own, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with a Premium plan option.

Watch Poor Things online in Canada

Film fans in Canada can watch Poor Things on Disney Plus as it becomes available from Thursday, March 7.

Not yet a subscriber? Well, the great news is that until March 14, there's a fantastic offer on Disney Plus in Canada. Sign up now and get three months of the service for just $1.99 a month.

That's a vast improvement from the usual price of $7.99 a month with its ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month / $119.99 a year) or Premium ($14.99 a month / $149.99 a year) plans.

How to watch Poor Things in the UK

The UK is another territory where Poor Things will be streamed on the House of Mouse. It lands on Disney Plus on Thursday, March 7.

There's a fantastic offer right now where you get three months of Disney Plus for only £1.99 per month (ends March 14). That's a fantastic saving.

The usual Disney Plus price in the UK starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of an ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £79.90 and £109.90 respectively.

Watch Poor Things in Australia

A Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Poor Things. It's set to hit the platform on Thursday, March 7.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving by getting an annual plan for $113.99.

Poor Things Trailer

What Is The Release Date Of Poor Things? Poor Things premieres on Thursday, March 7 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other territories.

Who Is In The Cast Of Poor Things? Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr Godwin Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs Prim

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc