How To Watch The Kardashians Season 6 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly Where You Are

How To Watch The Kardashians Season 6 Online

Watch The Kardashians Season 6 Online: Preview

Reality TV’s first family are back as Kris, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Kendall and Khloé make their return. We’re promised new challenges to overcome and milestones to hit as the family rely on one another to navigate their increasingly complicated lives. Read on below as we explain how to watch The Kardashians Season 6 online where you are.

Essentially a follow-up to long running E! show Keeping up with the Kardashians, the Hulu version is a noticeably different beast. Where the previous iteration sent cameras delving into every aspect of the women’s private lives, The Kardashians is much more reserved in that aspect, perhaps due to the increasing presence of children in the Kardashian/Jenner home life. Instead, what we get is a measured peek behind the curtain of the family’s diverse business empire.

The problem, of course, is that this makes the show often seem dated, with promotional events that happened months ago providing the narrative of a certain episode. But what’s fascinating is seeing under the hood of the scrambling and planning that went into the polished Instagram post. With the sisters executive-producing this iteration of the show, don’t expect any juicy relationship drama (Kylie’s new beau, Timothee Chalamet, for instance won’t be appearing), but instead tune in for a portrait of the increasingly lucrative celebrity business market and the idea of the person being the brand. That being said, the longtime partners still appear, with Kourtney’s husband – Blink182 drummer Travis Barker – likely to crop up.

The new era of the Kardashian clan may be disappointing viewing for those pining for the days of romantic disasters and family feuds, but it’s still a captivating insight into the art of being, and maintaining being, a celebrity in 2025. So read on below for all you need to watch The Kardashians Season 6 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Kardashians season 6 online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US audiences can stream The Kardashians season 6 on Hulu with the premiere set for Thursday, February 6.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. Alternatively, there are on-demand only options below with the bundle...

How to watch The Kardashians with the Disney Plus bundle

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. One of the best streaming deals available, it adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $10.99 a month

Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $9.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for a little more than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $16.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $26.99 a month. Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

How to watch The Kardashians Season 6 online in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Kardashians season 6 will stream on Disney Plus internationally, including the UK, Canada and Australia. Episodes begin on Thursday, February 6.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from £4.99 per month in the UK, CA$8.99 in Canada and AU$13.99 a month Down Under.

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Kardashians Season 6 Cast

Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kendall Jenner

Khloé Kardashian

Corey Gamble

Travis Barker

Scott Disick