How To Watch The Parenting Online And Stream The Max Original Horror Comedy Movie From Anywhere

Watch The Parenting: Synopsis

Horror fans looking for giddy shocks as well as belly laughs, this star-studded horror comedy should be just the ticket. The Parenting tells the story of a gay couple who introduce their respective parents over one long weekend away, only to find their Airbnb haunted by a 400-year-old entity. This new Max Original promises gory slapstick, heartfelt sentiment, and supernatural shenanigans aplenty. We explain below how to watch The Parenting online from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

Whatever algorithm might have created this genre hybrid, we approve! Director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) has marshalled a cast of bona fide film and TV stars for writer Kent Sublette’s horror comedy about love, familial dysfunction and demonic possession. Part Evil Dead, part Meet the Parents, the film sees boyfriends Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) ready to take the next step in their relationship, and bravely bring their parents together for a joint family vacation.

Enter TV royalty Edie Falco (The Sopranos) and Brian Cox (HBO’s Succession) as Sharon and Frank, Rohan’s rather traditional mum and dad, and Josh’s folks, the significantly less uptight Liddy and Cliff, played by Lisa Kudrow (Friends) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad). There are tons of awkward encounters and disagreements. But things get much worse when they’re attacked by the rental’s otherworldly inhabitant, with the gruff Frank becoming its possessed plaything.

We’ve got our cloven hooves crossed that The Parenting will be an absolute hoot: a little less Scary Movie than the trailer makes out, and more like the “spooky, freaky” 80s movies that Johnson watched as a kid. With screen veterans bringing their A-game to this outrageously fun and, we’re told, genuinely scary horror comedy, we’re ready for one hell of a good time. How could it not be, when one scene involves Breaking Bad’s Hank Schrader saving Phoebe Buffay from a demon dog by jamming his finger up its sphincter?

You get the popcorn ready and we’ll explain in full how to watch The Parenting online and from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch The Parenting online in the US

Max may have conjured up a new cult classic. US viewers can watch The Parenting online from Thursday, March 13 and exclusively on Max when the new horror comedy debuts.

Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a few different membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

For heaps more horror, comedy, and other original content, you can also purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you haven’t subscribed to Prime before, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will be an additional $9.99 a month.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch The Parenting from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Parenting online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Parenting as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Parenting, head to Max.

Watch The Parenting online in Canada

The supernatural comedy movie will stream on Crave in Canada, with viewers there able to watch The Parenting from Thursday, March 13 – the exact same day that it debuts on Max in the US.

Crave has a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch The Parenting online in the UK?

The Parenting isn't currently available for streaming across the pond. If it does get licensed in the UK, it’s most likely to end up on Sky Go for Sky subscribers, or as part of Sky's on-demand platform NOW. The latter is home to multiple Warner Bros. films like Godzilla x King: The New Empire as well as HBO and Max Original shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us, so hopefully it'll find a home there.

A US viewer currently traveling abroad? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch The Parenting online free in Australia

Luckily for Australian film fans, they can watch The Parenting from Thursday, March 13 with a subscription to Binge, which offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. Once this promo offer is over, an entry-level subscription costs AU$10 a month. Alternatively, Foxtel Now will carry the movie for streaming but that won’t be available until April 4.

Away from home? Simply download to connect to your streaming service of choice and stream your favorite films and TV shows from anywhere.

The Parenting Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of The Parenting?

Nik Dodani as Rohan

Brandon Flynn as Josh

Parker Posey as Elizabeth

Vivian Bang as Lillian

Lisa Kudrow as Lisa

Dean Norris as John

Brian Cox as Gerald

Edie Falco as Dorothy