How To Watch Welcome To Wrexham Season 3 And Stream New Episodes Every Week From Anywhere

Watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3: Synopsis

The award-winning docuseries returns, charting the changing fortunes of Wrexham A.F.C. after its buyout by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. After a challenging 2022-2023 season, we saw the club absolutely elated after its triumphant promotion back into English Football League (EFL), and expect the pressure to be exponentially higher this time around. Read our guide below for how to watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 online and stream every episode.

When Reynolds (Daredevil) and McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) announced their intention to take over Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C., it sounded like an elaborate prank. Yet the duo were inspired to bring glory back to the “Red Dragons," who since 2008 had languished outside of the EFL in the fifth-tier National League, and boost the morale of a down-on-its-luck community.

Exploring the ripple effect of the team’s success and failures as its A-list owners scramble after promotion, Welcome to Wrexham focuses in on the ordinary people who make up the football-loving enclave. That includes lifelong Wrexham supporter and pub landlord Wayne Jones, autistic fan Millie Jones, disability liaison officer Kerry Evans, and team forward Paul Mullin: documenting their triumphs and struggles as the series cuts between talking heads and thrilling match footage.

Despite failing to qualify for the playoff finals in 2022, Season 2 demonstrated that Reynold’s and McElhenney’s steady investment finally paid off. Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Boreham Wood saw the team thrust back into the hallowed League Two of the EFL. It was a moment of complete euphoria, and an incredible feat for Wrexham after 15 years on the outside.

And the stakes are higher than ever this season as the club embarks on some of its biggest games, clawing their way up the League Two ladder and kicking off in a series of intense, adrenaline-fuelled matches. Plus, word has it the Wrexham massive are guaranteed at least one history-making moment.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 in the US

Hear the crowd roar as Welcome to Wrexham returns on Thursday, May 2. The new Season 3 episodes air weekly on linear channel FX at 10pm ET / PT, beginning with the two-episode premiere. Unlike previous seasons, though, there will only be eight episodes in total – about half the usual amount.

If you don't have FX as part of your cable plan, there are plenty of OTT, cable alternatives available to watch Welcome to Wrexham. The most affordable option is Sling TV, with channels like FX, ABC, and Bravo exclusive to its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price costs from $40 a month, though you can currently save $10 off of your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. FX comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $79..99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch Welcome to Wrexham without paying a thing with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

If you don't mind waiting a day to stream Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, getting a Hulu subscription is another option with new episodes arriving on Friday mornings, with plans starting from $7.99 a month. Or pay a couple of dollars more to include the streaming service within a Disney Plus Bundle.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Welcome to Wrexham just as you would at home.

While geo-blocking prevents access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens currently out of the country can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access all their usual services from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 in Canada

Viewers with FX as part of their cable subscription can watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 from Thursday, May 2 on FX in Canada. And if you miss the live broadcast, you can easily catch up via the FX Now streaming service.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus is the place to stream Welcome to Wrexham in Canada, with plans starting from CA$7.99 a month. Although it hasn’t been confirmed when Season 3 of this award-winning series will be available on the streamer, a delay of around two months after its US broadcast is pretty typical.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

Can I watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 in the UK?

Disney Plus is the streaming home of Welcome to Wrexham in the UK. However, while previous seasons were released just a day after the show’s US debut, there’s no indication yet that Season 3 will follow a similar UK release. We’ll update this space once we know more.

The Disney Plus price begins at £4.99 a month for the basic, ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can opt for the ad-free experience by paying £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Are you from overseas? Don't forget that Americans and Canadians who want to access their usual Welcome to Wrexham stream from back home can do so using a VPN.

Can I watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 in Australia?

Aussie fans of Welcome to Wrexham can find its first two seasons on Disney Plus now. However, it’s currently unknown exactly when Season 3 will get its debut Down Under. Brand new episodes are usually released a day after their US release, but no official date has been announced for the latest season.

In Australia, you can subscribe to the Disney Plus Standard plan for AU$13.99 a month, or save money by opting for its AU$113.99 annual plan. A Premium subscription tier is also available.

Want to watch in Australia now? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content in the country.

What Is The Release Date of Welcome to Wrexham Season 3? Originally touted for an April 18 release, Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham has since been pushed back by a couple of weeks. Viewers can now expect the show to premiere on FX beginning Thursday May 2, 2024, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the very next day. The Episode schedule for Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 is: Episode 1: “Welcome to the EFL” – May 2

Episode 2: “Goals” – May 2

Episode 3: "Notts Again” – May 9

Episode 4: TBC – May 16

Episode 5: TBC – May 23

Episode 6: TBC – May 30

Episode 7: TBC – June 6

Episode 8: TBC – June 13