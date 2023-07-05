Where To Watch Love Island Casa Amor Recoupling For Free From Anywhere Tonight

How to watch Love Island Casa Amor Recoupling

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Wednesday, July 5 at 9pm BST (UK) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Love Island UK Casa recoupling Preview

It's Love Island's biggest test for islanders, happening at the mid-point every season. Will islanders twist and find new connections with the arrival of twelve bombshells, or will they choose to stick in their current couples? We're about to find out as the post-Casa Amor recoupling ceremony is on the horizon. Make sure you know how watch Love Island UK Season 10 with the recoupling ceremony set to get started tonight.

It's fair to say islanders have been busy in Casa Amor. But they're about to realise what happens in Casa certainly doesn't stay in Casa. Both the main villa and Casa Amor received a text announcing the looming recoupling ceremony, in which they will be asked to choose whether they #StickOrTwist.

With the return of Molly Marsh after her shock dumping, nobody will be surprised if Zachariah chooses to couple up with the musical theater actress, leaving Kady likely single as she has failed to really connect with any of the new boys.

While Tyrique has played instigator with the likes of Montel and Sammy, encouraging them to stick it on the Casa bombshells, his reputation has remained clear. Viewers will be on tenterhooks to see whether or not Ella remains loyal or couples up with Ouzy, a fellow model she knew prior to entering the villa.

Sammy will also likely be left in hot water regardless of what he chooses after kissing both Amber and Gabby. Much like Whitney, he went into Casa Amor single. It will be intriguing, then, to see how this plays out, with him and Jess appearing to rekindle a connection prior to Casa while not officially in a couple.

With the recoupling ceremony set to kick off in tonight, expect a cliffhanger with the remainder happening in Thursday night's episode. We explain how to watch Love Island UK online from anywhere and for free below.

Watch Love Island UK Casa Amor Recoupling online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

The doors to Casa Amor opened last week with contestants facing Love Island's ultimate test as six bombshells entered each of the villas and sought out new connections.

With the most shocking recoupling on the way, expect for the ceremony to begin in tonight's episode (Wednesday), with it likely to carry on into Thursday night too. Episodes air at 9pm BST on ITV2 every night.

Not able to tune in on linear TV? You can watch live or on catch up 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island UK just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX and 9Now, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island, head to ITVX.

Watch Love Island Season 10 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

You'll need a Hulu subscription for all things Love Island UK. Those in the States returned to the casa for just a few days behind the UK. You can expect the post-Casa Amor recoupling episode to land around July 7.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 10 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9 )

Those in Australia have always been well served for all islander action and Love Island Season 10 has been dropping daily on Channel 9's on-demand streaming service, 9Now, which is 100% free to use. Expect the episode to arrive on the service on July 6 at 6pm AEST.

To watch Love Island UK through 9Now, all you need to do is sign up, which is free to do.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Winter Love Island in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Want to watch Love Island UK in New Zealand? Love Island has found a new home for Kiwis. Previously arriving on Neon TV, which you have to pay for, you can now watch Love Island UK on free service, TVNZ+.

Just a few days behind the UK schedule, this episode will arrive on July 6.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).