Amid Rumors About A Superman Spinoff Show, One DCU Actor Is Already Hoping To Be Part Of It

The key thing about James Gunn's Superman that makes it so great is its amazing understanding of its characters and what has made many of them popular for decades. All of the main and supporting players in the story are rich and multi-dimensional, and it's thusly no surprise that scene-stealing performances have led to spinoff talks. One key name in that conversation is Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, and if that project does end up happening, co-star Wendell Pierce wants in.

Whether you recognize his powerful rizz or see him as a "short king" (as actress Sara Sampaio puts it), Jimmy Olsen and his gifts as a ladies man went viral immediately following the theatrical release of Superman, and the popularity of the character immediately inspired talk of a TV show. As of right now, nothing is official and we don't truly know what the future holds for the character, but Wendell Pierce – who plays Perry White in the blockbuster – has seen the reports and imagines that such a project would surely have a role for him to play. Recently speaking with People, the Wire star remarked,

There's been a little talk about a little television show around Jimmy Olsen. I am his boss, so he can't work without me.

Pierce makes a good point. While a show centered on Jimmy Olsen could explore all aspects of the character's life, there's no getting around the fact that his employment at the Daily Planet is a key part. And even if the plot has him leave Metropolis on an assignment or go on vacation, he can't do either without at least one conversation with his boss, and that's Daily Planet Editor in Chief Perry White. At the very least, one would expect him to make an appearance in the pilot.

This kind of thing certainly has to be one of the big benefits for an actor signing on to a nascent franchise. There are no guarantees in Hollywood, but I imagine that playing a key supporting role like Wendell Pierce's in the growing DC Universe does provide at least some employment security, knowing that some arenas of the canon – like the newsroom of the Daily Planet – would seem off without their presence.

At present, it's unclear if a Jimmy Olsen series set in the DCU is actually going to move forward, but while we wait for official news on that front, there is plenty going on when it comes to upcoming DC TV projects. In addition to other shows in the works, the second season of Peacemaker is in the midst of rolling out episodes for HBO Max subscribers, and the HBO series Lanterns starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre completed production this summer in advance of a planned 2026 premiere.