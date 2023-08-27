Jessica Chastain Is Totally ‘Spamming’ Photos And Videos From Her Time At The Eras Tour And Meet-Up With Taylor Swift

The Eras Tour has attracted a crazy number of A-listers since its kickoff in March — particularly during the Los Angeles dates, drawing the likes of Jeff Goldblum , Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña, who showed up to have the best time . The celebrity sightings aren’t over, though, just because Ms. Swift bid adieu to Hollywood to embark on the international leg of her tour. Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain got in on all the Swiftie fun, “spamming” her followers with photos and videos of the pop culture phenomenon and photos of her meet-and-greet.

Jessica Chastain hit up the August 26 show in Mexico City — where Taylor Swift made a small but meaningful change to a song to show her love to the crowd. The Zero Dark Thirty actress and her friends seemed to be having the time of their lives as they took a pic with the artist and then proceeded to sing and dance the night away! Check out her Instagram post:

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) A photo posted by on

No VIP tent, no problem! The actress couldn’t have seemed less bothered by her vantage point. During “You Belong With Me,” Jessica Chastain’s video showed just how many other Swifties were probably just happy to be in the venue at all.

The actress’ “really good” Taylor Swift content should have come with a motion sickness warning for the video she took during “Shake It Off,” but I do love that she didn’t feel the need to stop dancing in order to capture a less-vomit-inducing moment. The Eras Tour may be over 3 hours long, but with the show supposedly so impressive it can alter one’s brain chemistry , I appreciate the effort to be present for as much of the 180 minutes-plus as possible.

Jessica Chastain also provided a look at one of Taylor Swift’s surprise songs on that night of the Eras Tour, with her companion having a well-deserved freak-out as the artist sang “Cornelia Street” off of her Lovers album.

Unlike Jennifer Garner and Simu Liu, The Eyes of Tammy Faye star didn’t reveal whether or not she participated in the exchange of friendship bracelets or other facets of the Eras Tour etiquette that fans have created, but the fun they clearly had singing along to their favorite songs is really all that should be required.

Over the months we’ve seen many other celebrities posting their experiences from the show that — even for those with connections — was hard to get tickets to . From Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar and even T-Swift’s former bestie Karlie Kloss to more unexpected Swifties like Aaron Rodgers , Flavor Flav and Kevin Costner (who grinned through a telling song ), there’s no denying the Eras Tour is the place to see and be seen.