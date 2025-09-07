When Calls The Heart’s Ben Rosenbaum Wishes Co-Star (And Real-Life Spouse) Erin Krakow Happy Birthday, And There's A Sweet Wedding Pic

There sure are a lot of love stories being told on Hallmark Channel, but its sweetest ones are arguably the real-life romances that form between co-stars. That’s happened a couple of times on When Calls the Heart, most recently with Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum. The couple tied the knot in June, much to fans’ delight and, now, the actor otherwise known as Mike Hickam has given fans a peek into their wedding day in a birthday tribute to his new wife.

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton on the popular Hallmark series (and whose 12th season aired earlier this year on the 2025 TV schedule), celebrated another trip around the sun on September 5. Ben Rosenbaum didn’t miss the opportunity to shout out his bride, either, posting a photo from their wedding on Instagram, where he called Krakow “the sunshine of my life.” See the beautiful moment below:

The couple is shown descending a staircase, presumably after saying “I do.” While Ben Rosenbaum is a bit blurry in the pic, the photographer captured the bride in a fantastic reaction shot. With her bouquet still in hand, she beams open-mouthed at her new husband, who’s also smiling as he walks next to her.

It’s a great candid moment for the couple to have captured, and I love that Ben Rosenbaum chose to share it with the fans of When Calls the Heart on Erin Krakow’s birthday. She seemed to appreciate the gesture, too, as she commented on the post:

You put the hub in hubba hubba. 😘

OK, these two are officially the cutest.

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum first sparked dating rumors in 2023 — nine years after When Calls the Heart premiered on the Hallmark Channel. However, they didn’t confirm their relationship until Valentine’s Day 2024.

They’re not the only Hallmark co-stars to fall in love on set. In fact, they’re not even the only couple to come out of When Calls the Heart! After getting engaged in 2022, Kevin McGarry, who plays Elizabeth’s love interest Nathan Grant, married Kayla Wallace, aka telephone operator Fiona Miller, in September 2024.

Kayla Wallace officially left WCTH after Season 10 to join Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, where she plays Rebecca Falcone, but she has continued to make guest appearances on Seasons 11 and 12.

In addition to all of the upcoming Hallmark movies making their premiere, Season 13 of When Calls the Heart is filming now. Fans are excited to see what lies ahead for Elizabeth and Nathan, who were last seen leaving Hope Valley in search of insulin for Jack. According to Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery, they won’t be gone long. However, everything’s up in the air, as the community will experience an event “that’s going to be life-changing for everyone.”

Yikes, is it 2026 yet? At least we’ll have all of the 2025 Christmas movies to keep us busy until When Calls the Heart returns. But I’m sure fans wouldn’t mind some more peeks into the adorable relationship between Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum in the meantime either.