‘Both Of Us Are Such Idiots.’ MGK Gets Real About His And Pete Davidson’s Connection (And Becoming Dads)

When it comes to celebrity bromances, the one between MGK (previously known as Machine Gun Kelly) and Pete Davidson has been in effect for several years now. The two stars seem to have a special bond, one that’s marked by their quirky demeanors and a shared love of music among other mutual interests. There’s something else the two now have in common as well, as they either have kids or are expecting. Now, MGK is opening up about his dynamic with Davidson, and he has some humorously honest thoughts.

MGK (35) and Pete Davidson (31) recently hung out at the 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards, where the former was graced with the Style Icon distinction. While there, the “Wild Boy” performer caught up with Us Weekly and spoke about Davidson, who was his special guest for that evening. When discussing his bond with the SNL veteran, MGK (whose actual name is Colson Baker) described him and his pal as being “idiots.” But don’t be mislead, as he used that descriptor in a very endearing way:

We think both of us are such idiots that we somehow just meet in the middle somewhere. We were watching movies and being dads.

It can be difficult to define the bond that two people have and, as is the case with me and some of my friends, all that can be said is that “it works.” What’s also funny about MGK’s comments is that he makes reference to him and Pete Davidson “watching movies.” That definitely tracks, given that Davidson has quite the VHS collection. Quite frankly, the notion of those two sitting back and watching a flick is actually sweet, and the same is true of Kelly’s funny acceptance speech at the Fashion Media Awards:

I’d like to thank my estranged husband, Pete, [and] my beautiful daughter for being my support tonight. I’m very nervous…This is truly an honor because … this is a small community, and I feel like I’ve always kind of been on the outside of it.

Honestly, it’s not all that surprising that there’s an MGK/Davidson bromance, especially when considering their statuses as public figures. Both know what it’s like to live under a microscope, and that includes receiving criticism from the masses. Pete Davidson even revealed some rude sentiments he and MGK have been hit with. Nevertheless, the two seem to mostly shake off the critiques, and that’s good, given they have more important details to think about.

MGK, for his part, is a dad to 16-year-old Casie Baker, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, and he also welcomed a baby girl, Saga Blade Fox-Baker with former partner Megan Fox earlier this year. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elise Hewitt announced earlier this summer that they were expecting their first child. MGK expressed excitement over the potential playdates their kids may have and said it’s his and Davidson’s dream to take their babies down in strollers together.

Who knows if that’ll happen but, for right now, the chemistry between Baker and Davidson remains strong. I’m interested in seeing how their dynamic evolves as they get older. At present, they give off the vigor that you’d expect from two friends around their age, but I’d love to see how they interact when they hit 50. Here’s hoping the friendship continues to thrive.