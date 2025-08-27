See Survivor 48’s Mega Duo Eva And Joe Reunite For The First Time Outside Of The Game

CBS' Survivor is one of the best reality shows ever, and has influenced countless other shows since its debut back in 2000. The full show's catalogue is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, including the most recent: Survivor 48. Contestants Eva and Joe formed a close bond on the island from day one, and he famously was there for her when having episodes related to her autism. Now the pair have reunited for the first time since the game, and there's video.

While many fans wonder how much Survivor contestants make, another big question is what contestants' relationships are like off the island. Joe and Eva's bond got them to Final Tribal Council, although they haven't been able to see each other in person. At least until recently, with Joe sharing a video on Instagram of them embracing after all that time. Check it out below:

A post shared by Eva Erickson (@eva.erickson) A photo posted by on

I'm not crying, you're crying. Joe and Eva's scenes in Survivor 48 brought fans to tears, so I'm sure this video is getting plenty of strong reactions as well. While they haven't been able to hang out in person the love is seemingly still there; you can't fake this type of excitement. And I have to assume that Eva will be cheering Joe on when he returns as part of the cast of Survivor 50.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Paramount+ is the streaming home for the Survivor franchise. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

The comments section on this video is full of plenty of fans cheering on this reunion, and sharing their excitement about seeing this Survivor duo back together for the first time since Season 48's finale. Some choice reactions include:

My favorite survivor duo 😊 - jan412222

I’m sure that was such a nice suprise!!!!! - abigail.peigh

Love this ! Do the Amazing Race together ! - kathy__oz

I just love you two so much. You two remind me of me and my son (who is autistic). Our bond is so fierce and the love so pure. I literally cry every time I see you and Joe together. Two magical souls, bonded together for life by the most pure intentions. 🥹💕 - donnaf013

I loved their dynamic/friendship so much! It is my all-time favorite Survivor moment!!! - trish8646

As previously mentioned, Joe and Eva formed a strong bond early on in Survivor 48. Because of that, she felt comfortable disclosing that she was on the autism spectrum, and shared how to help if she got overwhelmed in the game. This did happen, albeit while they were separated in different tribes. With Jeff's permission Joe crossed tribe lines and comforted her, eventually leading her to come out to the rest of the cast.

In the end Eva got second place, with Joe coming in third. Kyle won Survivor 48, with his fellow finalists obvious choices to return to the game. Joe will be flying solo in the 50th season, and competing with some legends of the game.

The next season Survivor 49 is expected to premiere on September 24th as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if/when Eva returns to the game.