Amazon Fire Stick Is Back On Sale For Prime Day, Here Are The First 5 Shows I'm Going To Watch

Let’s all agree, it’s really hard to keep all the streaming services straight these days. However, having a helpful hub, like an Amazon Fire Stick 4K, makes it a lot easier to manage all these platforms and keep track of your favorite streaming shows on the 2023 TV schedule . Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, in addition to a slew of great deals for entertainment fans, there’s a stellar deal on the remote from Amazon, and I know the first five shows I’m going to watch with it!

What Is An Amazon Fire Stick, And How Much Does It Cost?

Now, you might be wondering what a Fire Stick is, and as someone who uses this device, I can tell you it’s a fantastic hub for all your streaming services built to make surfing for the next show to watch easy-peasy. This version of the remote makes it so you can watch your favorite shows and movies in 4K and it features home theater audio with Dolby Atoms.

This device is compatible with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, Max, Paramount+ and more. It also makes watching free shows and movies through Pluto TV, Freevee and YouTube easy.

All you have to do is plug the device into your TV, log into your Wi-Fi and streaming services, then you’ll be good to go.

For Prime Day, there’s a great deal on the Fire Stick 4K , and it currently costs $22.99 (which is 54% less than its full price of $49.99).

What Do I Get With The Amazon Fire Stick

Physically, with the Fire Stick, you get everything you need to set the device up. Along with the remote, you get batteries for it. You also will get everything needed for your TV, which includes the HDMI plug, a power chord and an adapter.

Once all that is set up, you’ll be able to log into all your streaming services, and you can use Alexa commands through the remote.

The Five Shows I’m Going To Watch First On Amazon Prime

While I’ve been using a Fire Stick for years, this deal really got me thinking about all the best shows Prime Video has to offer . Even though there are tons I could recommend you watch with your new Fire Stick and an Amazon Prime subscription which is currently offering channel add-ons for just 99 cents, there are five in particular that I think you should prioritize:

Good Omens: Season 1 of Good Omens – which is based on the fantastical, hilarious, end-of-times book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett – came out in 2019, so Season 2 has been a long time coming. However, Season 2 premieres on July 28, meaning we’ll finally get to see David Tennant and Michael Sheen return as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, respectively, and I can’t wait!

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning to our screens on July 14, and after the series took over the summer last year, I can’t wait to see how Season 2 shakes out. After Belly chose Conrad in Season 1, we’ll see how their relationship evolves, and how the messy love triangle between these two and Conrad’s brother Jeremiah plays out.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had its run earlier this year, however, now is the perfect time to watch it. Now that this Prime classic has come to a close, you can watch Midge Maisel’s story unfold in full and take in all the amazingness that is Rachel Brosnahan and the Emmy-winning cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power: Stepping back into Middle Earth through such an expansive and visually stunning show was incredible last summer, and luckily we’ll get to revisit the land of Lord of the Rings again with Season 2 of The Rings of Power . While there’s no confirmed date for the next installment of the LOTR prequel, you can go back and re-watch/watch Season 1 so you’re ready to swept back into this fantastical world.

Jack Ryan: We are right in the middle of Jack Ryan’s fourth season , which means this is the perfect time for you to get a Fire Stick. You can catch up on the first three seasons of the John Krasinski led espionage thriller through Prime, and take in Season 4 on your TV as the CIA analyst based on Tom Clancy’s bestsellers takes on his latest mission.

As you can see, there’s a lot going on over at Prime Video, and with a Fire Stick you’ll be able to easily access it all! So make sure you take advantage of this fantastic Prime Day deal before its too late.