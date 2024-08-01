Marvel Comic-Con 2024 Interviews | Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, & More
CinemaBlend caught up with the Marvel stars and filmmakers attending San Diego Comic-Con with another historic Hall H panel.
Marvel returned to San Diego Comic-Con with another historic panel that brought fans surprises left and right. CinemaBlend caught up with many of the stars and filmmakers featured including Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Tim Blake Nelson, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Matt Shakman, Jake Schreier.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.