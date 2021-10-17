The Conjuring: What The Cast Of The 2013 Movie Is Doing Now

Some of the best horror movies to me have always been the supernatural kind, the ones that get under your skin and create crazy, unexplainable moments that will have anyone jumping in fear. One of the films that has best defined that is The Conjuring, a supernatural horror movie that came out in 2013.

While The Conjuring spawned a whole entire The Conjuring universe , the first film, to me, will always be the best, with some of the best cast. But now, eight years after the original film released, where is The Conjuring cast, including Vera Farmiga? Look no further, because we have the answers you’ve been looking for right here.

Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren)

Playing the real-life Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring can be a heavy cross to bear with how much she did for the supernatural community, but Vera Farmiga rocked the role and created a memorable horror character that stands out to this day. Since The Conjuring, Farmiga has been active in Hollywood pretty consistently.

For film, she reprised the role of Lorraine Warren several times in The Conjuring universe, including the latest, The Devil Made Me Do It. But, other than her adventures into horror, Vera Farmiga has appeared in the monster movie, Godzilla: King of Monsters, The Judge, The Front Runner, and the HBO Max film, The Many Saints of Newark .

With TV, Farmiga received acclaim for her role as Norma Bates, the mother of Norman Bates, in Bates Hotel. She also portrayed a lawyer in the Netflix miniseries, When They See Us, earning her further acclaim, and appeared in a guest role in Halston. Coming up, she will appear in the Disney+ original series , Hawkeye, and has a role in the upcoming miniseries called Five Days at Memorial, so keep an eye out for this talented actress.

Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren)

The husband of Lorraine Warren, Ed Warren was just as important to the story as she was in The Conjuring, and Patrick Wilson portrayed the second half of the famous supernatural team. Since The Conjuring, Patrick Wilson has appeared in both TV and film.

Wilson returned to horror after The Conjuring, appearing in the Insidious franchise (also directed by James Wan). But, besides scary movies, Wilson also appeared in Stretch, Zipper, Bone Tomahawk, The Founder, the DCU movie, Aquaman, the Netflix original film, In The Tall Grass, the war film , Midway, and many others.

Patrick Wilson has also made strides in TV, appearing in the HBO series Girls in a guest role, and played the part of Lou Solverson in Fargo. In the next couple of years, he will again be reprising his role in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, and appear in a film called Moonfall.

Lili Taylor (Carolyn Perron)

The matriarch of the Perron family, Carolyn Perron had to put up with a lot of crap in that house to try and keep her family alive, and I have to give her credit where credit is due. Carolyn was played by Lili Taylor in The Conjuring, and she's kept active in both TV and film since her role.

Taylor had a role in the Dylan O’Brien-led movie , Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Leatherface, Eli, The Evening Hour and many others, but television is really where she shined. Lili Taylor had a major role in the horror series, Hemlock Grove, Almost Human, and had a starring role in the anthology series, American Crime. She also appeared in Chambers and Perry Mason in 2020.

Ron Livingston (Roger Perron)

Roger Perron was the patriarch of the family, and was the aid to Carolyn in keeping their family alive despite the terrifying haunting that was happening. Ron Livingston has had plenty of success after his role in The Conjuring.

Livingston has appeared in several films, including Parkland, the comedy, Vacation, Digging for Fire, the sci-fi film , The 5th Wave, The Professor and more. Television has also been huge for him, appearing in a big role in the HBO original show , Boardwalk Empire, as well as Search Party, he holds a lead role in Loudermilk currently, and a recurring role in A Million Little Things. He also had a supporting role in Holly Slept Over.

Ron Livingston is also going to be entering the DC universe soon, portraying Henry Allen in the upcoming The Flash , so be sure to check that out when it releases in 2022.

Shanley Caswell (Andrea Perron)

One of the many children in the Perron family, Shanley Caswell was one of the eldest, played by Andrea Perron. Caswell has had some success in film, with a couple of short movies released as well as a role in the horror movie, Haunting of Fraternity Row. However, television is really where she showed off her skills.

Her biggest role thus far was a recurring stint on NCIS: New Orleans, starting in 2014, one that she kept for several years. She’s also appeared in shows like Vegas, The Night Shift, The Resident, and others. Currently, she’s part of the main cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Hayley McFarland (Nancy Perron)

Another one of the children, Hayley McFarland played Nancy Perron, and has had major success in television since her role in The Conjuring.

She’s appeared in the film Agnes, but had a guest part in Mad Men, a recurring role in the FX drama , Sons of Anarchy, and a guest stint on the medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy . Soon, she’s going to appear in a new film called Out of Exile as Dawn Russell, so hopefully it won’t be long before you get to see her up on movie screens again.

Joey King (Christine Perron)

Third child is up for the Perron family, this time being Christine Perron, played by Joey King. Arguably, Joey King has had the most success out of all her sisters in the Perron family in The Conjuring, appearing in not only several TV shows but movies as well.

With television, King appeared in shows like Fargo and The Haunting House: The Series, and even had guest appearances on shows like The Simpsons and Nailed It!, but her biggest television role was playing Gypsy Blanchard in the Hulu original series , The Act, a role she received critical acclaim for.

King has also appeared in a variety of films, including, but not limited to, the stop-motion film , The Boxcar Children, the sci-fi film, Independence Day: Resurgence, and the action film, White House Down. She also made a return to horror with The Slender Man. However, King’s biggest role in film has been playing Elle Evans in the The Kissing Booth series, most recently as part of The Kissing Booth 3 cast. Soon, she’ll be in Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt , in 2022, so it won’t be long before she’s on movie screens again.

Mackenzie Foy (Cindy Perron)

Next up we have Mackenzie Foy, who played Cindy Perron in The Conjuring. Foy has appeared in a couple of parts on television, in two made for TV movies called The Cookie Mobster and Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise, but has mainly stuck to the big screen.

Foy had a role in the Matthew McConaughey movie, Interstellar, a voice role in The Little Prince, had the starring role in the fantasy film , The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, appeared in the Disney+ original film , Black Beauty, and many others. I’m sure with how talented this young actress is, we’ll be seeing her again real soon.

Kyla Deaver (April Perron)

The last of the Perron children, Kyla Deaver played April Perron, and has had a nice career in television since her role in The Conjuring. She appeared in Drop Dead Diva, Masters of Sex, and a couple of other shows.

Deaver has popped up in movies, as well, appearing in Before I Wake, Tell Me Your Name, and a couple of others.

Shannon Kook (Drew Thomas)

Drew Thomas is another character that regularly makes appearances in The Conjuring universe, played by the talented Shannon Kook.

Kook has had success in film since his first appearance in The Conjuring, having roles in The Dependables, Dark Places, Goliath, and a couple of others, but he’s really shined in a few of his television roles. Kook had a recurring role in the series, Carmilla, appeared in Shadowhunters, and portrayed Jordan Green on the CW show The 100 for two seasons.

In 2021, he’s appeared in Nancy Drew, portraying Grant for a few episodes, and reprised his role from The Conjuring again (after The Conjuring 2), in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, so I have a feeling this won’t be the last we see of Shannon Kook any time soon.

John Brotherton (Brad Hamilton)

Playing Brad Hamilton in The Conjuring, John Brotherton has appeared in a variety of film and television shows. For movies, he had a minor appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, and had a role in the movie, Precious Cargo.

With television, he’s had plenty of guest appearances, including sitcoms like 2 Broke Girls and Modern Family, and even an appearance on the Hulu original show, American Horror Stories. He also had a recurring role as Matt Harmon in the Netflix original series, Fuller House, a spinoff of the comedy, Full House.

Sterling Jerins (Judy Warren)

Lastly, we take a look at Judy Warren, the daughter of the Warrens, played by Sterling Jerins, who has had a successful career post The Conjuring. Like her onscreen parents, Sterling Jerins has appeared in several of The Conjuring films after the original, but has also had roles in movies like the zombie film , World War Z, No Escape, and more.

In terms of television, Jerins also had a main role in the HBO series, Divorce, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. She also had a recurring role in the series Deception, and in the drama series, Almost Family. Keep an eye out for this teen actor, because I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the future.

Just talking about The Conjuring has me excited for all the upcoming horror movies that are coming our way. I’m eager for some scares and for popcorn to go flying - just as it made mine go flying back in 2013 when the movie first came out.