8 Carrie Fisher Movies Worth Streaming Before Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Hollywood Vice Squad

The same year as Hannah and Her Sisters, Carrie Fisher made this veeerrrrry different movie. She plays rookie vice cop Betty Melton, who tries to make a name for herself to take down a pornographer using underage talent. The main storyline follows Pauline Stanton, a mother who goes to Hollywood to track down her teen daughter, who went to Hollywood to become a big star and ended up working with a guy preys on young girls by getting them hooked on drugs and turning them into prostitutes. Oh, and the daughter, Lori, is played by Robin Wright in her first feature film role. This may not be the greatest movie, but Hollywood Vice Squad is available for streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime.