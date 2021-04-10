What The Beetlejuice Cast Is Doing Now

Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice)

Before landing the title role of Beetlejuice (whose name is actually spelled as the less marketable “Betelgeuse”), Michael Keaton (née Douglas) had already conquered the world of comedy with 1982’s Night Shift from director Ron Howard, followed by the leading Mr. Mom the next year. In 1989, he defied fan expectations by re-teaming with director Tim Burton to play Batman, whom he may be reprising alongside Ezra Miller’s The Flash in his upcoming solo movie.

After poking fun at his comic book movie stardom in 2014’s Birdman earned him an Oscar nomination, Michael Keaton became the MCU’s Spider-Man villain, Vulture, whom he also appears to be reprising in 2022’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the vampiric Marvel anti-hero. The Trial of the Chicago 7 star is also appearing in action thriller The Asset and is currently filming the Hulu original miniseries Dopesick.