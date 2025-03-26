How To Watch Alone Australia Season 3 And Stream The Survival Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Alone Australia Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, March 26 New Episodes: Wednesdays at 7.30pm AEDT (4.30am ET / 1.30am PT) Channel: SBS Free Stream: SBS On Demand (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Alone Australia Season 3: Preview

The Aussie version of the hit survival series is back! Ten new contestants are about to embark on the challenge of their lives: inhabiting Tasmania’s unforgiving West Coast Range totally alone and with only their wits and a few tools to keep them alive. It’s a thrill to witness these survivalists grapple with the wilderness in order to snag that $250,000 prize, and the following guide explains how to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online on SBS On Demand, 100% free and from anywhere.

There’s an enduring appeal to throwing off the shackles of civilization, despite the perils of inhospitable environments, exposure to the elements, and all manner of deadly predators. Naked and Afraid may have perpetuated the trend of survival TV shows, but the Alone franchise has run with it. The latter currently boasts half-a-dozen versions of the show, with Alone Australia Season 2 garnering well over four million viewers.

Now, ten brave new souls are putting themselves through the ultimate test. They’ll be left to fend for themselves in the extremely wet and windy West Coast Range, provided with only 10 items to help them build a sturdy shelter, forage, and hunt and trap wild animals to cook for food. They’ll have to employ all their skills to avoid succumbing to exposure or malnutrition, while mastering themselves mentally too. Because it’s the psychological strain of their isolation that usually pushes participants to breaking point, with many “tapping out” early due to missing their families.

Luckily, this year’s contenders seem tougher than ever. The lineup includes English teacher Ben, who claims he’s “as comfortable quoting Shakespeare as I am gutting a rabbit,” congenital amputee Tom, and Ceilidh from Queensland, who’s deaf and adept at outdoor skills like fishing and foraging. Then there’s professional bushman Muzza – who at 63 is the show’s oldest contestant – and New Zealander Shay, who is determined to remain in Tasmania for a whopping 300 days.

Who will be the last survivalist standing and take home a tidy $250,000? Find out with our guide below, which details how to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online and stream every episode free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online free from anywhere on SBS On Demand

Fans of the survival series can watch Alone Australia Season 3 via the linear SBS channel from Wednesday, March 26 at 7.30pm AEDT (4.30am ET / 1.30am PT). There’ll be two episodes broadcast at debut, and two when the series concludes on June 4. See our comprehensive episode release schedule below for more information.

Alternatively, stream new episodes of Alone Australia with SBS On Demand, the channel’s online service. It’s 100% free to use. Simply sign-in, or create a new account by providing a few personal details (name, email address, DOB, etc.) and start streaming live or on-demand immediately. It’s also home to the US version of Alone and other international adaptations of the franchise.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access SBS On Demand like you would at home.

How to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Alone Australia Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like SBS On Demand block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussies overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Alone Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including SBS On Demand. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for SBS On Demand, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Alone Australia, head to SBS On Demand

Can I watch Alone Australia Season 3 online in the US?

US viewers typically wait about four months until new episodes of Alone Australia become available on the History Channel. Until then, you can watch Season 1 and 2 free through the History channel website (though you need cable login credentials) or through Philo with a monthly subscription.

Philo costs from $28 a month, but comes with a 7-day free trial first.

An Aussie wanting to watch Alone Australia Season 3 while out of the country? Use a VPN to connect to SBS On Demand from anywhere.

How to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online in Canada

Canadians looking to watch Alone Australia Season 3 online "should" be able to do so from Wednesday, March 26, with a CA$6.99 basic subscription to Paramount Plus. That date is not yet set in stone though. And although an official release date hasn’t been confirmed, in past years, new episodes of the show have arrived on Paramount day-and-date with their release on SBS.

In Canada, Paramount Plus costs from $6,99 a month (+tax), and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN and connect to SBS On Demand like you would back home, regardless of where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Alone Australia Season 3 online in the UK?

In less favorable news, Alone Australia still hasn’t been picked up for broadcast in old Blighty. There was a short-lived UK version of the show aired in 2023 (available to stream on Channel 4), but it was soon cancelled. Additionally, there are a few seasons of the US version available to purchase on Amazon Prime.

Traveling away from home? SBS is a regionally-restricted service, so Australian citizens will need a VPN to watch Alone Australia while located in another country.

Alone Australia Season 3 Trailer

Alone Australia Season 3 | Official Trailer | Premieres March 26 | SBS & SBS On Demand - YouTube Watch On

Alone Australia Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Alone Australia Season 3 will air episodes weekly (except for on May 28). See below for the full broadcast schedule:

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 26

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 2 – Wednesday, March 26

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 3 – Wednesday, April 2

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 4 – Wednesday, April 9

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 5 – Wednesday, April 16

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 6 – Wednesday, April 23

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 7 – Wednesday, April 30

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 8 – Wednesday, May 7

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 9 – Wednesday, May 14

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 10 – Wednesday, May 21

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 11 – Wednesday, June 4

Alone Australia Season 3: Episode 12 – Wednesday, June 4

Alone Australia Season 3 Contestants

Ben, a 38-year-old English teacher from South Australia

Ceilidh, a 34-year-old disability services officer from Queensland

Corinne, a 38-year-old food safety consultant from Tasmania

Eva, a 31-year-old rewilding facilitator from New South Wales

Karla, a 35-year-old expedition leader from Queensland

Matt, a 31-year-old Indigenous youth worker in Western Australia

Muzza, a 63-year-old bushman from Victoria

Shay, a 30-year-old professional trapper from New Zealand

Tom, a 33-year-old ecologist from New South Wales

Yonke, 52-years-old, a farmer and permaculturalist from Victoria

How Many Episodes Of Alone Australia Season 3 Will There Be? It’s been confirmed that the gripping reality survival show will consist of 12 episodes in total.

Where Was Alone Australia Season 3 Filmed? Season 3 pits our self-sufficient survivalists against the rugged terrain of Tasmania’s West Coast Range – known for its gale-force winds and home to a group of jagged mountain peaks