How To Watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 Online And Stream The Hit Survival Series From Anywhere
More survivalists, more peril...more pixilated penises
How To Watch Naked And Afraid Season 18
Premiere: Sunday, March 9 (live) / Monday, March 10 (on-demand)
New Episodes: every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT
Channel: Discovery
US Live Stream: Philo (7-day free trial)
On Demand: Discovery Plus (7-day free trial)
International Streaming Options: Discovery Plus (CA, UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Naked And Afraid Season 18: Synopsis
The wildly entertaining Discovery Channel series has returned! Shedding their clothes and turning their back on society for three long weeks, we’ll (mostly) see a new group of savvy survivalists fend for themselves in some of the world’s most extreme environments – contending with predators, exposure to the elements, and just sometimes, their infuriating partner. So, drop everything and find out below how to watch Naked and Afraid Season 18 and stream every episode from anywhere.
Debuting in 2013, Naked and Afraid provides contestants with a frankly insane challenge of human ingenuity and resilience. It’s certainly not one for the faint of heart. Each episode follows two stark naked strangers left alone in unforgiving terrain. From humid, snake-infested jungles to freezing tundra, they’re forced to source their own shelter, food, and water while avoiding venomous reptiles, heat stroke, and grizzly bears looking to raid their protein supplies. Only after they’ve endured 21 days, concluding with an arduous bare-foot trek to their extraction point, will they be declared victorious.
Season 18 will feature some fearless new contestants boasting some huge (though tastefully pixelated!) cojones. Having already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, Mandy, joined by her partner Jonny, will make history as the show’s first bilateral amputee, as they enter the snake-infested jungle of Belize. Meanwhile, series stars Steven Lee Hall Hr. and Laura Zerra will aid two nude amateur survivalists in adapting to Kentucky’s punishing backwoods. One installment will even involve a purportedly haunted Mayan jungle, where a four-person tribe will live on a site once used for human sacrifice. Spooky!
Do they have what it takes to survive? Find out with our guide below, which breaks down how to watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online, and stream episodes from anywhere.
How to Watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online in the US
Get ready to get wild! Naked and Afraid Season 18 will air on the Discovery Channel from Sunday, March 9 at 8pm ET/PT. We'll get a two-episode premiere, followed by one installment a week thereafter. Not got cable? You can watch Naked and Afraid Season 18 online the next day (on Mondays) through either Max or Discovery Plus streaming services.
For cord-cutters, there are heaps of options to watch Naked and Afraid and stream the Discover Channel show live or on-demand:
Philo is one of the cheapest OTT options. It’s just $28 a month, includes channels like the Paramount Network and MTV, and provides new members a 7-day free trial.
There’s also Sling TV. It doesn’t serve up a free trial, alas, but it does offer 50% off your first month. You'll want the Sling Blue plan for the Discovery Channel live stream, charged at $50.99 after your first month, costing just $25.50.
If you can wait until the next day, Max and Discovery Plus will individually upload new episodes of Naked and Afraid every Monday. In the US, Discovery Plus offers a 7-day free trial for those new to the service, after which time you’ll pay either $5.99 a month (for the ad-supported plan) or $9.99 for the ad-free option.
Alternatively, Max subscriptions are a bit pricier but provide tons of quality content. The basic plan is $9.99 billed monthly, with the option to upgrade and ditch the ads, download content, and stream in 4K Ultra HD quality. You can also save up to 20% by selecting an annual plan. Alternatively, you could get Max as a part of one of the Disney Plus bundles.
How to watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online just as you would at home.
While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Naked and Afraid as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Discovery Plus and Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Naked and Afraid, head to a service like Discovery Plus or Max.
How to Watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online in Canada
Those in Canada will want a subscription to Discovery Plus to watch Naked and Afraid Season 18 online. Episodes land on the platform from Monday, March 10, the day after their live US broadcast.
Not yet subscribed to Discovery Plus? There are two membership options: the ad-supported tier, billed at CA$5.99 per month (plus tax), or the ad-free option at $8.99 and which lets you to download shows to watch offline too.
How to watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online in the UK
There’s no official UK release date for Naked and Afraid Season 18. However, past seasons of the show have released weekly on the Discovery Plus UK platform – though a few weeks after their US premiere. Those in Blighty should expect, then, for new episodes to arrive towards the end of March, but we’ll update you here once we get more information.
A basic Discovery Plus sub costs just £3.99 in the UK. That’ll serve up content from the likes of Discovery, Quest, Really, Animal Planet, and HGTV. Meanwhile, sports afficionados might want to opt for the £30.99 a month option, which will let you watch thrilling UEFA Champions League games, boxing, motorsports, and lots more besides.
A US viewer traveling in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.
Can I watch Naked And Afraid Season 18 online in Australia?
There’s no word on when Aussie viewers will be able to watch Naked and Afraid Season 18 online. The Discovery Channel is available through Foxtel, but there’s been no announcement of an imminent release. And sadly, Discovery Plus – the streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery – isn’t currently available in Australia.
An American citizen abroad? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.
Naked And Afraid Season 18 Trailer
How Many Episodes Of Naked and Afraid Season 18 Will There Be?
As of yet, we don't know exactly how many episodes Naked and Afraid Season 18 will consist of. It’s varied quite wildly in previous years, with the nude survivalist show offering up anywhere between 13 and 5 episodes at a time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Russo Brothers’ New Movie The Electric State Is Hitting Netflix This Week, And Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Pales In Comparison To Their Avengers Movies
Dolores Hilariously Calls Out Below Deck’s Kate For Ruining The Traitors Experience, And Yup, This Sounds Like Something She’d Do