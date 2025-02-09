How To Watch Unforgotten Season 6 Online And New Episodes Weekly For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch Unforgotten Season 6 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, February 9 at 9pm GMT New Episodes: every Sunday and Monday Channel: ITV1 Free Stream: watch all episodes on ITVX (UK) now Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Unforgotten Season 6: Preview

It’s been a frankly criminal two years since this hit drama was on our TV screens. Now it’s back, we’re dying to see DCI Jessie James (Sinéad Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) reunite to solve another compelling cold case, this time involving a dismembered body found on Whitney Marsh. Brilliantly acted, intricately plotted, and full of mind-blowing drama, simply scroll down for how to watch Unforgotten Season 6 online and stream episodes weekly for free on ITVX from anywhere.

The series has been a ratings smash since its 2015 debut, and remains confidently steered by creator Chris Lang (Innocents) and director Andy Wilson (Spooks). Even the shocking departure of series’ star Nicola Walker couldn’t dim its popularity. Introducing Keenan (Being Human) as Walker’s replacement, Season 5 maintained its audience of over 8 million, was named ITV1’s most-watched drama show, and continued to earn The Guardian’s praise that “there is no better drama on television.”

Although not initially on the same page – or even reading from the same book – Season 6 finds the frost between DCI James and the grieving DI Kahn has thawed. An emotionally murky new case awaits them – one in macabre dialogue with Brexit and its legacy of division – as they endeavor to bring justice to the murder victim.

But who did it, and why? That we’ll discover, oh so teasingly, after meeting a seemingly disparate group of individuals – among them an inflammatory TV commentator called Melinda (MyAnna Buring) and Asif (Elham Elas), an Afghan about to become a UK citizen – whose personal circumstances and connection to the deceased are slowly revealed over six engrossing episodes.

Don’t miss a moment of this hit UK crime drama. Simply read on for everything to know about how to watch Unforgotten Season 6 online as it airs every week on TV and online.

How to Watch Unforgotten Season 6 online in the UK for free

(Image credit: ITV)

ITV’s number 1 detective drama returns! UK viewers can watch Unforgotten Season 6 on ITV1 (or STV in Scotland) every Sunday and consecutive Monday, from February 9 and airing at 9pm GMT. Alternatively, you can binge the entire series on ITVX from debut and 100% free.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Unforgotten from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Unforgotten online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access the platform from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Unforgotten as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Unforgotten Season 6, head to ITVX.

Can I watch Unforgotten Season 6 in the US?

At the time of writing, there’s no release date for Unforgotten Season 6 in the US.

Prior seasons of the show have aired under the Masterpiece on PBS brand, but it's usually between three and six months before new episodes get their US debut on PBS. For example, Season 5 aired in February 2023 in the UK, and only landed Stateside in September, so American fans face a long wait before the popular drama series returns.

A UK citizen abroad? You can always port yourself back home and watch the show on ITVX as usual by using a VPN.

Can I watch Unforgotten Season 6 in Canada?

We haven’t got word of a Canadian release date, though it’s almost guaranteed to land on BritBox in a few months. That’s also where fans of Chris Lang’s gripping crime series can now watch all five previous seasons of the show.

So, when Season 6 does finally premiere in the Great North, you’ll want a BritBox subscription. There’s a 7-day free trial for new members, after which time you can choose either a monthly sub at CA$10.99, or make a saving and pay $109.99 for the annual plan.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to ITVX or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch Unforgotten Season 6 in Australia?

There's no news regarding when Unforgotten Season 6 will gets its debut Down Under. Episodes previously aired on the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) channel, which is where we’d expect the latest installments to arrive initially, before they're added to ABC iView (and 100% free to stream). You can currently watch all of Season 5 here right now.

For Seasons 1 through 4, however, you’ll want BritBox. A monthly sub costs AU$9.99, or you can pick the annual plan and pay AU$99.99 for twelve months access instead. Even better? If you haven’t used the service previously, you’ll get a tidy 7-day free trial before paying a thing.

NB: If you’re traveling and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Unforgotten online from wherever you happen to be.

Unforgotten Season 6 Episode Release Schedule

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 1 – Sunday, February 9

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 2 – Monday, February 10

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 3 – Sunday, February 16

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 4 – Monday, February 17

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 5 – Sunday, February 23

Unforgotten Season 6: Episode 6 – Monday, February 24

Unforgotten Season 6 Cast

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James

Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting

Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley

Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets

Michelle Bonnard as Sally Fields

Georgia Mackenzie as Leanne Balcombe

Andrew Lancel as Steve

Kate Robbins as Kate

MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci

Elham Elas as Asif Syed

Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper

Max Fairley as Martin 'Marty' Baines

Jan Francis as TBC

Damien Molony as TBC