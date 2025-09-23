Is Momma Donna Kelce Putting Pressure On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Have A Kid? What Brother Jason Admitted

For the past two years of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, the couple has faced speculation about when they’d get engaged — in fact, it’s practically a miracle that it happened without the news leaking. Now that their future is full of shiny things and paper rings, the narrative has predictably shifted to if and when they might have children, and it sounds like Kelce’s mom Donna has already made her feelings well-known.

Could Donna Kelce — who will star on The Traitors Season 4 in 2026 — be pressuring Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to give her another grandchild? The topic of kids came up on the New Heights podcast, as Travis and Jason Kelce spoke to Deion Sanders about his children and how he ranks his favorites. The football legend contended that their parents rank them, too, even if they don’t know it, to which Jason replied:

No, for sure. Mom’s always had Travis No. 1. I do know.

That may have been true for at least part of their lives, but Travis Kelce immediately shot back with the reason his big brother was wrong, saying:

Listen, right now mom has Jason No. 1 because he has kids.

Retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have four daughters, the newest of which received sweet gifts from Uncle Trav and their soon-to-be aunt when she was born in March. This was enough to apparently tip the scales in Jason’s favor, but it sounds like Donna hasn’t given up hope on her younger son. Jason continued:

That is true, she has said that. She has made that comment. She’s put some pressure on him.

There’s no timeline given here in Jason Kelce’s comment, and he does say Donna Kelce has put pressure on “him,” meaning Travis, and not “them,” which would presumably include Taylor Swift. It’s entirely possible that the football mom has been making comments to Travis about this for years and not just since he and Swift got engaged.

The funniest part of this, to me, was seeing Travis Kelce attempt to laugh off Deion Sanders’ response:

So what you waitin’ on, dawg?

What, indeed?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While there’s been no official word from either Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce on the subject of children, sources have alleged that both 35-year-olds have babies on the brain. They also both appear to love kids, given the interactions we’ve seen from each. Kelce seems super close with his nieces, for one, and Swift is famously godmother to Blake Lively’s children (unless the rumors are true that she’s considering stepping away from that role).

We’ve also seen Taylor Swift making visits to children’s hospitals and Travis Kelce sharing sweet moments with young Swifties at his football games.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions and so much more. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

It’s certainly not unheard of for parents to put pressure on their children to give them grandbabies — and who DOESN’T want to see what TNT babies would look like? — but hopefully the couple is doing things on their own timeline and not investing too much into the outside noise.

As we wait to see what’s next for these lovebirds, we’ve got upcoming new music from Taylor Swift to look forward to — as well as her return to theaters for an album release party.