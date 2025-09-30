Kendall Jenner Closed L’Oréal’s Runway Show In A White Dress That Was Sheer Perfection (And Of Course Kris Posted About It)

Paris Fashion week kicked off yesterday, Sep 29 (and runs through Oct 7) to show off the 2026 Spring/Summer offerings. A staple of the annual autumnal affair is L’Oréal’s “You’re Worth It” show, and proved, once again, it’s not to be missed. The star of last evening’s event was the Kardashian-Jenner family member Kendall Jenner, who stunned in a sheer white corseted dress. Thankfully, her mom, Kris Jenner was there to capture the highlight.

The see-through trend has been having quite the moment this year. Celebs across industries have been getting in on the fun and experimenting with different interpretations, like Dakota Johnson's electric blue take or J.Lo's softer floral number . But one of the more literal showstoppers in the bunch has been Jenner’s closing outfit for the L’Oréal. Take a look at the darling hype video of Kris’ daughter in the angelic but edgy gown below:

The high slitted white garment really is gorgeous, especially paired with the minimal heel and hair and makeup to match. Those barely there accessorized moments let a lot of the details of the dress shine. First, the semi-structured looking corset’s details are a lot easier to notice, with light ruching on the front and a more classic lace up in the back. From there, it makes the soft shoulders seem to float as easily as the lovely airy skirt. You can see another view on the garment below:

(Image credit: Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)

Of course, this 10 out of 10 isn’t Jenner’s first foray into the revealing trend. Some of her initial big moments nodding to the sheer-style was in 2023 with two see-through garments for Met Gala events. Not too long after, she returned to baring plenty during a summery 2024 Paris Fashion week event in a structured nude ethereal sheer dress, complete with gloves . Clearly, all the previous looks have helped lead to this year’s stunner.

Let’s not forget Mama Kardashian-Jenner, Kris, though! Thanks to her, we got to see a more personal and sweet peek of the 29-year-old walking in the big annual event. I’m sure other footage would’ve sufficed, but it’s nice to know it was a lovely mother-daughter moment. Expanding that thought, she’s the reason why we’ve gotten to watch her grow a reality TV family full of icons over the years–something she has no regrets about.

With all of that said, I love that we can always count on Kris Jenner to be boosting Kendall and co. in whatever endeavor they pursue. Though I’m pretty pleased she was there to capture her kid closing the L’Oréal show in that white dress that truly was sheer perfection.

Earlier this year–ahead of any fashion shows the family of six participated in–we saw the return of The Kardashians’ latest season on the 2025 TV guide . If you’d like to see it, all seasons of the family’s latest show is available to stream with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription .