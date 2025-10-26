Kylie Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Just Used Mirrors To Show Us How Much Actually Goes Into Making A Video For Them, And Wow

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been privy to a lot of the details and behind-the-scenes happenings of their personal and professional lives for almost two decades now through their reality shows — with The Kardashians Season 7 having just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. Knowing as much as we do, however, I was still shocked when I saw just how much goes into making a video for them.

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner teamed up for a video for social media, standing back-to-back as they lip-synced to the viral mashup of Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes. As a camera circles them, a mirror reflects a number of cameras, lights and multiple crew members helping them participate in the TikTok trend:

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian appear to be in the latter’s podcast studio, where she films Khloé in Wonder Land, so much of what can be seen is used for that. However, there are no less than three cameras on them for the lip-syncing video, plus a boom mic and huge lights. One cameraman even stood at the doorway, perhaps filming for a future season of The Kardashians?

I honestly watched this video about 15 times just to look at everything that can be seen in the mirror’s reflection. As well as all of the crew and equipment that can be seen, it should also be noted that both of the reality TV sisters are in full glam makeup and styled in complementary black outfits.

It probably shouldn’t be surprising at how much work goes into even a seemingly simple TikTok trend, given the fact that the family members’ content goes out to hundreds of millions of followers and reportedly can earn them seven figures for a sponsored post. Maybe after spending so much of their lives in front of the camera, it’s just second-nature to have several people filming them at all times.

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a peek behind the curtain from one of the stars of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared some BTS shots from a lingerie shoot that showed just how many people got to witness their PDA.

We can’t tell how many crew members were around when Kim Kardashian shared pics of herself eating snacks in a towel during a break on one of her jobs, but lots of people were present for little sis Kylie Jenner’s cone bra photoshoot — including Kim vibing in the background.

It’s always fun to get little viral moments like this from the Kardashian-Jenners, but I don’t think it will ever cease to amaze me just how much work goes into every detail of what they do. This is just another example of how exhausting it sounds to be a Kardashian.

There’s certainly an audience for it, though, and I’ll be among those continuing to see what they’re doing on social media as well as on TV, with new episodes of The Kardashians hitting Hulu each Thursday.