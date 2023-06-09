Renfield Streaming: How To Watch The Nicolas Cage Dracula Movie

How to watch Renfield

There have been countless Dracula-centric movies over the years, ranging from unauthorized adaptations of Bram Stoker's iconic horror novel to animated comedies like the Hotel Transylvania movies. But, few have combined all the elements of the classic horror character to create something as dark, bloody, and fun as Chris McKay's Renfield.

Despite being a victim of a crowded box office, the movie was a hit with critics and audiences who checked out the horror comedy. Starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina, the film centers on Renfield (Hoult) as he tries to find a way to sever his centuries-long relationship with Count Dracula (Cage) and turn over a new leaf, so to speak.

If you missed out on the blood-soaked comedy during its initial theatrical run, don't worry, because we have a breakdown of everything you need to know in order to watch Renfield online no matter where you are.

Watch Renfield online in the US

Peacock is the place to watch movies like Renfield in the US, as the horror comedy was made available on the streaming services on Friday, June 9.

A Peacock Premium subscription plan starts at $4.99 a month and goes up to $9.99 a month if you want more options like a live feed for your local NBC station and ad-free streaming of its vast library of movies and shows.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Peacock Premium subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States, like so:

How to watch Renfield from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Renfield just as you would at home.

While the show is only on Peacock in the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing a streaming service from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN and connect to a US-based server to access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Renfield as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many major streaming services including Peacock and more. Stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock, for instance, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this case, Peacock

How to watch Renfield in the UK

Though Peacock isn't available in the United Kingdom, UK viewers can still watch Renfield by renting (£15.99) or purchasing (£19.99) a digital copy from online services like Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

If you end up purchasing the movie, opposed to going with the 48-hour rental so you can rewatch the Renfield ending, it will remain in your library as long as your Amazon Prime subscription is active.

Watch Renfield in Canada

Peacock isn't available north of the border, but viewers in Canada who want to check out one of the best horror movies of the year can do so on online platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

If you are looking to rent the movie, you can expect to pay $24.99 for a 48-hour rental (once you press play) or $29.99 to own a digital copy.

