How To Watch Boat Story Online And Stream All New Episodes From Anywhere

Watch Boat Story: Synopsis

Much like other sibling writing partnerships The Coen’s, Harry and Jack Williams have become adept at penning spiralling and propulsive crime capers. The pair are also behind 2022 BBC thriller The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, and Boat Story looks to be in a similar vein, as two hapless friends get embroiled in a chaotic and deadly escapade. Read on as we explain where to watch Boat Story online and for free from anywhere.

After a bag of cocaine washes ashore in their small, quiet coastal town, Janet (Daisy Haggard, Back to Life) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph, Noughts + Crosses) hatch a plan to sell the drugs and take the much needed money. But things soon start to unravel as hitmen, gangsters and the police all descend upon them. Based on the Williams’ previous work, we can expect an escalation of violence, double crosses and deadly consequences for all involved.

Also in the cast are Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste) as enigmatic gangster The Tailor and gangster drama stalwart Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier) as his hard-as-nails henchman, Guy. Alongside them, expect to see House of the Dragon’s Phil Daniels and The Larkins’ Joanna Scanlan.

Boat Story promises to be compulsive viewing, and if you can’t wait for the next episode, the whole six episode season will be on BBC iPlayer once the first has aired. Read on as we explain how to watch Boat Story online and from anywhere.

How to watch Boat Story online in the UK

Boat Story premiers on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK at 9pm GMT on Sunday November 19, with the second episode following at the same time on Monday November 20. It'll follow the same twice weekly pattern for two weeks after that. If you'd prefer a binge, all six episodes will be available through BBC iPlayer after the premiere.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Boat Story from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Boat Story just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Boat Story as if you were at home with a VPN

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

How to Watch Boat Story in the US

Having been a co-production with Amazon Freevee, that's where you'll find Boat Story in the US. No word yet on when it will arrive, but keep an eye out for it following its UK debut.

For those outside of the States, use a VPN to unblock Freevee while overseas.

Can I Watch Boat Story in Canada?

There's no word yet on when and where Boat Story will air in Canada.

Those travelling to Canada from overseas can use a VPN to watch Boat Story just as they would back home.

How to Watch Boat Story in Australia

BBC First will air Boat Story in Australia, although it'll arrive a little later than the UK, airing at 8:30pm AEDT on Wednesday November 22.

Boat Story Trailer

Boat Story Cast

Daisy Haggard as Janet

Paterson Joseph as Samuel

Tcheky Karyo as The Tailor

Craig Fairbrass as Guy

Joanna Scanlan

Phil Daniels

