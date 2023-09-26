How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 And Stream Season 14 Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Tuesday, September 26 Final: November 28 Schedule: Tuesdays at 8pm BST on Channel 4 Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Great British Bake Off Season 14: Preview

Like a warm hug, The Great British Bake Off – or The Great British Baking Show as it's known in North America – is back. And with it the comforting knowledge that we'll have ten episodes of sweet, delicious TV in which to indulge ourselves. Unsure how to tune in? We explain how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere below.

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are welcoming a baker's dozen of fresh faces into the tent for Season 14. That's 12 new contestants and one oven-ready host, after Matt Lucas decided to step away from the bakes earlier in the year. In comes the bright and bubbly Alison Hammond, who's sure to have been dusting off her best food-related puns to follow in the beloved footsteps of Lucas, Sue Perkins, Mel Giedroyc and Sandi Toksvig before her.

As ever, the brand new bakers will cut their teeth on Cake Week. Soggy bottoms are to be avoided at all costs, as the contestants attempt to wow Paul and Prue with their stand mixer skills and moreishly mouth-watering morsels. For those new to the show (where have you been!?), all 12 will be challenged to produce a Signature bake, go head-to-head on the Technical round, and then go all out with a Showstopper.

Who will be the Star Baker and who will face the ignominy of being the first person asked to leave the tent?

It's set to be ten weeks of addictive, appetizing TV. For more details on the show, what to expect in Season 14 and all the information you need to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 online and stream every new episode from anywhere, keep on scrolling.

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 online in the UK

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 will be shown on free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK, with its ten episodes being broadcast at 8pm BST on Tuesdays - starting with Episode 1 on Tuesday, September 26.

If you prefer to watch online or aren't able to see episodes live, then you can watch The Great British Bake Off on the network's on-demand service now simply called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

And don't forget about GBBO's sister program An Extra Slice, which goes out on Thursdays at 8pm on Channel 4 and can be streamed in exactly the same way online.

Away from the UK while GBBO is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home

How to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great British Bake Off as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch The Great British Baking Show online in the US

To quote the show's Instagram page: "Pud news for our American fans."

The Great British Baking Show as it's known across the Atlantic will land on Netflix US at 3am ET / 12am PT on Friday, September 29, with new episodes following every Friday.

The streaming giant is of course available to stream on pretty much every device going and currently starts from $6.99 a month, or $15.49 if you want to ditch all ads.

Watch The Great British Bake Off in Australia

Foxtel's streaming services Foxtel Now and Binge are the home Down Under to everything Bake Off, but a premiere date for Season 14 hasn't yet been announced.

Last year, Season 13 episodes began to stream only a couple of weeks after they did in the UK, so you shouldn't have long to wait. If you're desperate to watch, then bookmark this page and - when we know the start date - we'll update it accordingly.

Binge is the best value option, is available on a whole host of devices (including smartphones, games consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc), costs from only $10 per month and you can give it a go with a 14-day FREE trial.

The service is home to a ridiculous amount of other great TV shows, too. From heavyweight dramas like American Horror Story, Succession, The White Lotus, The Last Of Us, to reality (Real Housewives, 90 Day Fiancé), comedies (Colin From Accounts, What We Do In The Shadows), documentaries and much more.

An alternative option is Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want.The Essentials base plan includes a 10-day free trial to new subscribers. After this time, memberships begin at AU$25 a month.

Watch The Great British Baking Show in Canada

Canadian cake fans should prepare for a bitter aftertaste, as The Great British Baking Show tends to appear a long time after the original UK broadcast.

For example, last year Canada had to wait all the way until the following July before the Season 13 episodes became available. We assume, at the time of writing that it will be similar for Season 14, too.

When it does finally appear, the CBC Gem streaming service will inevitably be the place to watch The Great British Baking Show. A subscription is $4.99 right now - after you've taken advantage of its one month free trial - and you can watch on Android, Apple TV, iPad and iPhone or simply the CBC Gem website.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Netflix and stream the Baking Show as you would back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in New Zealand

There's good news and bad news for GBBO lovers in New Zealand. On one hand, it will be completely free to watch, with the TVNZ+ streaming platform the home to all the action from the tent.

On the other, you have to wait over half a year to watch. Season 13 didn't start streaming on TVNZ+ until May this year and we'd be surprised if it was any different for the 14th run.

When it does eventually land, signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Everything We Know About The Great British Bake Off Season 14

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 Trailer

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 Contestants

Abbi , 27, Cumbria

, 27, Cumbria Amos , 43, North London

, 43, North London Cristy , 33, East London

, 33, East London Dan , 42, Cheshire

, 42, Cheshire Dana , 25, Essex

, 25, Essex Josh , 27, Leicestershire

, 27, Leicestershire Keith , 60, Hampshire

, 60, Hampshire Matty , 28, Cambridgeshire

, 28, Cambridgeshire Nicky , 52, West Midlands

, 52, West Midlands Rowan , 21, West Yorkshire

, 21, West Yorkshire Saku , 50, Herefordshire

, 50, Herefordshire Tasha, 27, Bristol

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 episode guide

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode name UK air date Cake Week September 26 Biscuit Week October 3 TBC (Episode 3) October 10 TBC (Episode 4) October 17 TBC (Episode 5) October 24 TBC (Episode 6) October 31 TBC (Episode 7) November 7 TBC (Episode 8) November 14 TBC (Episode 9) November 21 Season 14 Final November 28

What Date Does Bake Off 2023 Start? The Season 14 premiere (Cake Week) of The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm BST on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the first episode will drop on Netflix on Friday, September 29. No Season 14 dates have yet been announced in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

When Is The Next Episode Of The Great British Bake Off? Weekly episodes will be broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK on Tuesdays at 8pm for ten consecutive weeks. That means the very final episode of Season 14 will be set for Tuesday, November 28. In the US, episodes drop on Netflix on the Friday following their UK air date.

Who Will Host The Great British Bake Off 2023? There's a new face in the tent for GBBO Season 14 - the much-loved British TV presenter Alison Hammond. She will join regular host Noel Fielding, who is one half of surrealist comedy duo The Mighty Boosh. Hammond replaces comedian Matt Lucas, who stepped down after Season 13. He revealed in a radio interview in January that he was leaving to write new comedy with long time professional partner David Walliams. Together, they have previously written and starred in the likes of Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

Who Is Judging Bake Off 2023? Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are continuing as judges for Season 14. In 2017, Leith replaced the legendary Mary Berry. Berry decided to step down from The Great British Bake Off when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4.