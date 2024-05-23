How To Watch The Kardashians Season 5 Online And Stream Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch The Kardashians Season 5 Online

Watch The Kardashians Season 5 Online: Synopsis

“I watched the show back and I’m just like, I talk about the same thing over and over again!” So says Kendall Jenner in the Kardashians Season 5 trailer, in a rare display of self-awareness. Now we've seen it all. Or have we?

Having recently starred in American Horror Story: Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian declares the dawn of her “actress era”, which incidentally coincides with 10-year-old North West being cast in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ever the diva, Kim manages to summon the time and energy to wage war on "very judgmental" Khloe, who finally seems to be at ease with herself. "You are going through a lot in your life, and you’re taking it out on me," she tells her older sister.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has to undergo surgery when she runs into complications with her pregnancy, while Kris has a major health scare of her own. Travis Barker features heavily, it seems, and Scott Disick pops up too, though we wouldn't hold our breaths for appearances from Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet.

Catch Hulu’s latest with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Kardashians Season 5 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Kardashians Season 5 online in the US

US viewers can watch The Kardashians Season 5 online with a Hulu subscription. The show premieres on Thursday, May 23, with the final episode dropping on the platform on Thursday, July 25.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch The Kardashians Season 5 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream The Kardashians Season 5 on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch The Kardashians Season 5 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Kardashians Season 5, head to Hulu.

How to watch The Kardashians Season 5 online in Canada

Arriving at the same time as its US debut, Canadians can watch The Kardashians Season 5 online with a Disney Plus subscription from Thursday, May 23. New episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Watch The Kardashians Season 5 online in the UK

Disney Plus is the place to watch The Kardashians Season 5 in the UK, with the series set to premiere on Thursday, May 23.

A subscription starts at £7.99 per month, but you'll save in the long run if you're willing to commit to the £79.90 per year annual plan.

Watch The Kardashians Season 5 online in Australia

In Australia, The Kardashians Season 5 also lands on Disney Plus on Thursday, May 23, with a new episode being released each week.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

The Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

The Kardashians Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 1: Thursday, May 23

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 2: Thursday, May 30

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 3: Thursday, June 6

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 4: Thursday, June 13

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 5: Thursday, June 20

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 6: Thursday, June 27

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 7: Thursday, July 4

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 8: Thursday, July 11

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 9: Thursday, July 18

The Kardashians Season 5 – Episode 10: Thursday, July 25

