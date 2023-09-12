How To Watch The Morning Show Season 3 Online And Stream All New Episodes

Watch The Morning Show Season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, September 13 New episodes: every Wednesday Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch The Morning Show Season 3: Synopsis

One of the original shows that first put Apple TV Plus on the map as a streaming super power, The Morning Show returns for Season 3 and is promising its usual dose of drama... both in and out of the newsroom. With a fourth season already announced, there's no sign of TMS slowing down. Whether you're an ardent fan or coming to the show for the first time, below you'll find all the details you need on how to watch The Morning Show Season 3 online.

Co-anchors of the eponymous show, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), are back with the very future of the UBA network in financial peril thanks to a cyber hack that not only takes the show temporarily off the air but also threatens to reveal long hidden secrets about its staff.

The Morning Show has always had its finger on the pulse of social discourse, tackling #MeToo and the Covid pandemic in its first two seasons. So you probably don't have to look too far to see from where Jon Hamm's (Mad Men) tech billionaire Paul Marks with "more money than God" looking to make a name for himself in mainstream media has been inspired. As well as making a play for UBA, the trailer suggests he also may have eyes for the fiercely independent Alex, too.

There's set to be plenty more betrayals, back-stabbings and Billy Crudup before the eight episodes are up. So wake up and smell the drama - read on to discover how to watch The Morning Show Season 3 online with Apple TV Plus the exclusive streaming home the world over.

How to watch The Morning Show Season 3 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

The third season of The Morning Show starts with a double episode on Wednesday, September 13 on Apple TV Plus. It's a ten episode run, with installments landing on Wednesdays until the season finale on November 8.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and also catch up with all other episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

The Morning Show Season 3 release schedule

Episode 1, "The Karman Line" – September 13

"The Karman Line" – September 13 Episode 2, "Ghost in the Machine" – September 13

"Ghost in the Machine" – September 13 Episode 3, "White Noise" – September 20

"White Noise" – September 20 Episode 4, "The Green Light" – September 27

"The Green Light" – September 27 Episode 5, "Love Island" – October 4

"Love Island" – October 4 Episode 6, "The Standford Student" – October 11

"The Standford Student" – October 11 Episode 7, "Strict Scrutiny" – October 18

"Strict Scrutiny" – October 18 Episode 8, "DNF" – October 25

"DNF" – October 25 Episode 9, "Update Your Priors" – November 1

"Update Your Priors" – November 1 Episode 10, "The Overview Effect" – November 8

The Morning Show Season 3 cast