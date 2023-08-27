How To Watch The Woman In The Wall Online For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Woman In The Wall Online

Watch The Woman In The Wall: Synopsis

Delving into Ireland's most horrific legacy, Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters) star in the BBC's latest gothic thriller, The Woman in the Wall. Examining the dark past of the Magadalene Laundries, the miniseries will delve into the troubling history of women unwillingly incarcerated into the institutions. Streaming for free on the BBC in the UK, we explain how to watch The Woman in the Wall online.

Lorna (Wilson) wakes up to discover the corpse of a woman in her home. She has no recollection of who the dead woman is or how she got there – or, indeed, if Lorna herself is responsible. This is because Lorna has long suffered with chronic sleepwalking since her time spent in the Magdalene Laundries.

Not ideal with an unaccounted for corpse in her house, it turns out Lorna has raised the suspicions of Detective Colman Akande (McCormack), though for a different murder entirely. While she attempts to find the daughter that was taken away from her during her time in the laundries, Colman's pursuit to find a culprit overturns some grim secrets of his own.

Promising six gritty instalments, find all the details below on how to watch The Woman in the Wall online from anywhere as it airs on the BBC and Paramount Plus later in the year around the world.

The Woman in the Wall is a BBC mystery drama that begins airing on Sunday, August 27 at 9.05pm BST on BBC One. The second episode will then air on Monday, August 28 at 9pm BST, with the remaining four episodes of the six-episode miniseries airing on subsequent Sunday and Monday evenings.

Can't tune into linear TV or want to watch The Woman in the Wall on catch-up? You can stream episodes via BBC iPlayer. Sign up is free. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

Watch The Woman in the Wall in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

As a BBC and Showtime production, The Woman in the Wall will arrive on Paramount Plus for viewers in the US, with Showtime's library now exclusively accessible via the Paramount Plus Premium plan. While an official date for its arrival on the CBS-owned platform hasn't been announced yet, we'll update with more news soon.

As mentioned, you'll need a Premium Paramount Plus subscription to access Showtime titles, including The Woman in the Wall. This costs from $11.99 a month, or save by paying $199.99 upfront for an annual plan.

Usually offering a 7-day free trial, right now you can use the code NEWHOME to get a whole 30-days free before you're charged.

Watch The Woman in the Wall in Canada

It's been confirmed Canadian's will be able to watch The Woman in the Wall exclusively on Paramount Plus later this year at the same time as it drops in the States.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead, and that way pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch The Woman in the Wall in Australia

In Australia, you'll be able to watch The Woman in the Wall online with a subscription to Paramount Plus Down Under later in the year. An official release date has yet to be announced.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady

as Lorna Brady Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande

