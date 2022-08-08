Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Marvel Movie

“Where are the Avengers?” is a question that has been actively pondered for a few years now, both by moviegoers and characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. Of course, for the people who exist in real life, the question can be more accurately interpreted as, “Which of the upcoming Marvel movies is going to be the next Avengers sequel?” Well, as Kevin Feige announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, we now know that “Earth’s mightiest heroes” will return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, what we do not know about this anticipated sequel is what exactly the new lineup of costumed protectors will look like following the loss a few key members such as Tony “Iron Man” Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Yet, we do have a pretty good idea of who will prove to be a thorn in these heroes’ sides by threatening the fate of the Marvel Universe (or, perhaps we should say, the “Marvel Multiverse”). We will dish on that intriguing detail, as well as everything else that we can currently tell you about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in the following breakdown — starting with the most important question: when can we see this thing?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

During Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2022, Kevin Feige revealed an outline of what we can expect beyond Phase Four of the MCU, including confirmation that Phase Four is the beginning of “The Multiverse Saga.” The Phase Five schedule, in particular, boasted many exhilarating updates — such as the release date for the Blade reboot, the official title reveal for Captain America: New World Order, and the existence of an upcoming Thunderbolts movie, to name a few. However, the, arguably, most exciting detail came from the Phase Six schedule.

Placed next to the reveal that the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot comes out in the fall of 2024, the Phase Six timeline confirmed that a sequel to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is in the works by the name of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — a title that raised plenty of eyebrows in Hall H for reasons we will get into soon. Underneath the bright, electric blue title card read the soon-to-be blockbuster’s theatrical release date of Friday, May 2, 2025. That should give audiences plenty of time to check out all of the Marvel movies in order if they have not already.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Destin Daniel Cretton Will Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

One MCU favorite that will be especially crucial to watch prior to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — starring Simu Liu as a martial arts master at odds with his own ageless, power-hungry father. Reason being: it may give us a sense of what to expect from the film, particularly in terms of style, from its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who has also been tapped to helm the fifth Avengers movie.

Destin Daniel Cretton is the fourth to direct an Avengers installment following Joss Whedon — who wrote and directed the first two heroic team-up films — and Anthony and Joe Russo — who previously helmed two Captain America sequels before tackling Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Cretton also has previous experience working with Marvel movie stars, having directed Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson in three acclaimed dramas: 2013’s Short Term 12, The Glass Castle from 2017, and the 2019 biopic Just Mercy, which was led by Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan. The filmmaker also has two other MCU projects in the works — the Shang-Chi sequel and an upcoming Marvel TV show for Disney+ about Wonder Man — as well as another Disney+ original comic book adaptation with no Marvel connections called American Born Chinese.

(Image credit: Disney)

Jonathan Majors Is Expected To Return As Kang

Outside of Destin Daniel Cretton’s hiring as director, we have little-to-no other behind-the-scenes information regarding the film that we can confirm as of August 2022, including who to expect on the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty cast. However, there is one actor whom we can confidently infer will be starring in the picture by the title alone — considering it is synonymous with his sinister fan-favorite character — by the name of Jonathan Majors, whom you might also know from his his Emmy-nominated performance on HBO’s Lovecraft Country as Atticus Freeman.

The California native really skyrocketed in popularity after he was cast as Kang the Conqueror — a ruthless, inter-dimensional traveler who has endured a fascinating character arc in the comics since he was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1964. After his upcoming appearance as the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was announced, Majors officially made his debut in the role (or a Multiversal variation of the character, more accurately) in the Season 1 finale of Loki. I cannot think of a better choice for “The Multiverse Saga’s” big bad and am excited to see how Kang might affect the MCU leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Shares Its Name With A Brutal Comic Book Arc

One way someone could gain insight into how Kang the Conquerer might affect the MCU and, more so, what to expect from the plot of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is by reading the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. Written by Kurt Busiek and published in 16 parts between 2001 and 2002, the arc sees the eponymous villain successfully take over the entire Earth with the help of his son, Marcus. Just when you thought that the characters in the MCU had the put up with enough after Thanos’ snap, it looks like they are in for another major world of hurt at the hands of Kang.

However, speaking of which, there are many differences between the two-part story told in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and the epic, iconic comic book arc that inspired it. There are many other examples of the MCU taking creative liberties from its source material, such as how Captain America: Civil War is almost nothing like the arc it shares a name with, save for Cap and Iron Man’s rivalry and superheroes having different opinions on legislation policing their activities. That being said, how the story of The Kang Dynasty will be adapted adapted for the next Avengers movie remains a mystery, which is just how Kevin Feige and co. seem to like it.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Follow Up Has Also Been Announced

I would not be surprised, however, if the plan is to pull another Avengers: Infinity War/Avengers:Endgame and make Avengers: The Kang Dynasty the first half of a two-part story. Reason being: there are already plans well underway for a sixth Avengers installment called Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently set to release just months later on Friday, November 7, 2025 — as also revealed during 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Primed to serve as the finale for MCU’s Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga overall, Avengers: Secret Wars also shares its name with another popular crossover event from Marvel Comics which ran for 12 issues from 1984 to 1985. It involves an omnipotent being called the Beyonder (literally the physical manifestation of an entire alternate dimension), who kidnaps various superheroes and supervillains and pits them against each other on a planet of his own creation called “Battleworld.” One such villain reluctantly involved in these deadly challenges and forced to endure a taste of his own medicine is Kang the Conqueror, so we might be seeing him return for this monumental cinematic event as well.

I wonder how many other appearances of Kang the Conqueror the MCU has planned but has yet to reveal at the moment. However, like Kevin Feige and co. have proved over the past decade-plus, it is best to take these things just one step at a time. That being said, wish us luck as we await the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.