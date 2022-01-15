Below Deck's Captain Sandy Paid Tribute And 'Godspeed' To Her Brother After His Death At 55

Captain Sandy Yawn is, without a doubt, a pillar of the Bravo network’s Below Deck franchise. Her upbeat, team-oriented approach to managing the stews and deckhands aboard the show’s super-yachts has singlehandedly helped them through many issues. But the captain – who has earned the respect of fans as well for being a badass leader in a traditionally male-dominated profession – is hurting at the moment. Her brother unfortunately just passed away at age 55, and she paid tribute and wished a mournful “Godspeed” to him in her statement on the matter.

The Below Deck: Mediterranean alum shared the news of the passing on her Instagram. Her brother, who is unnamed in the Instagram post, is survived by his wife and children. Captain Sandy didn't provide any further details about his death but did reflect on their childhood together. The 56-year-old said that as “youngsters,” they would often play and run around like explorers from a Mark Twain novel. The captain continued,

He was a gentle soul, so kind and generous. I’m so glad we reunited after many years of not seeing each other and I’m grateful that I got to experience his happiness and joy. I love you brother. God speed and RIP.

A few of Below Deck’s notorious guests and castmates over the years responded in the comments of Captain Sandy’s post. Roy Orbison, Jr. and Michelle Damon offered their condolences. Also Malia White, her frequent protege on Below Deck: Mediterranean, wrote “Sorry to hear this Cap" and "Thinking of you & your family.” Likewise, Captain Lee Rosbach, who lost his son to drug addiction amidst his own tenure on the flagship show, had some kind remarks, saying,

I have no words that will ease your pain, I’m just sorry you have to go thru this.

The Below Deck: Mediterranean captain doesn't typically share much about her personal affairs on the reality series. It is mostly her perspective and guidance toward her subordinates. So, it is notable that Captain Sandy opened up in the middle of such tragic circumstances. Fans can see her full post here:

Captain Sandy took over as the headliner of Below Deck: Mediterranean in 2017 after Captain Mark Howard stepped down as the franchise’s foil to the notorious Captain Lee. (Captain Mark tragically passed away last year himself, and many Bravo alums likewise paid tribute to him on social media.) For the six seasons since, Captain Sandy has continued to maintain her role on the series (despite receiving criticism for how she handles the drama every now and again).

Her words on her brother's death are a potent reminder for us all to cherish our loved ones while we can. We here at CinemaBlend offer condolences at what must truly be a very difficult time for Captain Sandy and the rest of her family.