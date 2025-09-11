Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 9

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 10th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

With the dust settled on the insanity that led to Rachel Reilly's eviction, Big Brother Season 27 still has the rest of its game to play out. Those reading this have presumably decided to stick along for the ride now that the veteran is gone. Lauren Domingue is sending a Houseguest to the jury house this week, and we know who will likely go home.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and can confirm that after Morgan Pope took herself off the block, Keanu Soto, Ashley Hollis, and Will Williams are all up for eviction. So, who is headed home this week? That question depends largely on the BB Blockbuster, though readers may still be shocked at who might leave.

Keanu Needs To Win BB Blockbuster Or He's Gone

For what feels like the first time in weeks, the Big Brother Houseguests are largely unified on the idea that Keanu has to go. Of course, his sole advantage is that he's the biggest competitive threat in the game on all fronts, and the BB Blockbuster is still going on for a couple more weeks.

Ashley won a single veto competition in the first week of the game, and Will has yet to win a competition. Additionally, Ashley performed pretty terribly in the previous BB Blockbuster. I don't think Keanu could've asked for better competitors to be up against to pull out a clutch victory once again. He's won so much in Big Brother Season 27 already, I think this is his competition to lose.

Will Currently Is The Next Big Choice To Leave Over Ashley

In what I'd consider a surprising development over the past day of Big Brother, Will is the big target in the case that Keanu is no longer in play. Despite Ashley generally being seen as the better player with the best chance to win at this point, she means a lot to the games of people still in the house and playing the game.

Meanwhile, Will only has Ava Pearl in his corner, and let's be frank, she was unwilling to even go to bat for herself when she was HOH. If Will was expecting Ava to be the person who doesn't bend and forces the house to vote along with her wishes, he was barking up the wrong tree.

I should also add that Will is not especially good at campaigning. His entire strategy thus far has been to be everyone's friend and a "yes man" when they need his input. The last time Will was on the block, even when it seemed like he'd be evicted, he did next to no campaigning. He continues to do that now, and now his passiveness may ultimately be his undoing as no one can come up with enough justification for him to stay.

We'll see who ends up leaving when Big Brother does its live eviction on CBS on Thursday, September 11th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. With only a few weeks left in the competition, this eviction and the next will be vital in determining who has the best path to victory in the final stages!