Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 10 Veto, And The Big Showdown It Sets Up

Big Brother Season 27 is skipping another Sunday episode as it heads into Week 10, and viewers will have to wait until Wednesday to see Vince Panaro win his third Head of Household of the season. While the episode is delayed, the game is still going on in the house, and those following live feeds already know the showdown brewing between two Houseguests.

CinemaBlend continues to watch Big Brother online and knows who won the veto. Vince put Ava Pearl, Kelley Jorgensen, and Keanu Soto on the block, but it looks as though one of those choices is coming down after the winner made their intention clear to see someone else put up for eviction.

Morgan Won The Week 10 Veto

It wasn't that long ago that Big Brother fans were roasting Morgan Pope for having zero comp wins. Since then, my top choice to win Season 27 has won two veto competitions, and just secured her third to put a plan in motion that she's wanted to see go down since her ally Vince won the HOH. It looks like she's going to get her way, but will she finally be able to get her biggest rival out?

Morgan Wants Lauren On The Block, And May Get Her Wish

Morgan pleaded with Vince to put Lauren Domingue on the block, in large part due to the latter's latest attempt to get Morgan sent to the jury house the previous week. She rightfully called out Vince for prioritizing his Final Two with Lauren over his Final Two with her, and told him it was time for Lauren to see the block, even if it doesn't send her home.

Vince spared Lauren from seeing the nomination block, but now, with Morgan winning the veto and fully intending to use it, it will be pretty hard to refuse to put her up at Morgan's request once again. Doing so would likely end their partnership, and he's not looking to burn a bridge when he's ineligible to play for HOH next week.

Morgan will likely get her wish of Lauren going up for eviction, but whether her rival will go home is another story. Right now, the agreed-upon plan is for Morgan to pull down Ava, and for Lauren to sit up there alongside Kelley or Keanu. The assumption from Vince is that his buddy would be safe in either instance, as Kelley and Keanu have been impossible to get out of the game thus far.

I'm not ruling out Morgan attempting to gather votes to get out Lauren if need be, but she'll have to be careful. Ava is likely being pulled down with the understanding that she will not vote out Lauren. Morgan can likely get Ashley Hollis to vote out Lauren, but those two will need one more person to get in cahoots with them. If they can't convince Ava, or the person who comes off the block (assuming it's not Lauren), to vote with them, then they'll force a tie, and Vince will get the final vote and protect her. Morgan's shown she can be pretty good at convincing Houseguests to get on board with her ideas. I'm not ruling out her pulling one over on Vince.

For those who don't typically watch the live feeds, this will be the week to do so. There's been nonstop drama between Vince, Lauren, and Morgan, with one of the weirdest moments of the season unfolding over the weekend. In what I'm sure will become a clip that's played for seasons to come, check out what happened when Morgan thought she saw Vince and Lauren talking smack about her:

I’m crying. NOT Jerry Jiler Jalerson!!!! I’m on the floor. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/Ihi52FddmfSeptember 14, 2025

I really hope this moment makes it into Big Brother's CBS episode(s), and that it remains an iconic line quoted by fans for years to come. I'm also all-in on the drama between Vince and Morgan, especially after Zingbot came in and made a joke about them being in a relationship. It's certainly rattled both of them as Vince is in a seven-year relationship, and created for some weird moments between them. It's the kind of drama the live feeds were made for, and makes the wait for the next episode easier to endure.

Big Brother returns with a new episode on Wednesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for what is expected to be a two-hour extravaganza, and get ready for yet another Houseguest to join the jury house.