Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 8 Veto, And How Keanu's Big Plans May Fall Apart

Big Brother Season 27 is rolling into Week 8, and it's Keanu Soto's time to run the show. He's plotting and scheming as usual and, as has been the case all season, it's possible his grand plans are all going to fall apart. It all starts with the veto, which didn't go the way he hoped.

Before we proceed, a quick reminder for those not watching Big Brother online and tracking the live feeds: Keanu nominated Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Mickey Lee for eviction. Additionally, he signaled ahead of the competition that he had a specific plan for the veto, but it doesn't look like it's going to work the way he wants it to.

Morgan Won The Week 8 Veto

Morgan didn't get enough credit in a recent Big Brother episode for her role in saving Rachel Reilly from the block. So I'd like to think her Week 8 veto win is good karma. It's a great win for Morgan, who might've found herself leaving this week had she not won. Aside from this just being a big win for her, I think it could also be the first step in what might be her big run to win at the end of Big Brother Season 27.

Keanu Wants To Target Ashley, But That Will Likely Backfire

In a perfect world, Keanu wanted whoever won the veto to take Vince Panaro off the block so he could put up Ashley Hollis in his place. That way, he could maximize the odds of at least one of Rachel's allies going home, making her more reliant on him as an ally. Frankly, it wasn't a bad plan but, with Morgan winning the veto, he doesn't seem to realize it won't work the same way.

Taking out Ashley was always going to be a challenge, and the best opportunity to do so would've been pitting Morgan and Ashley against each other on the block. Mickey is likely to go home at this stage if she's still up for eviction after the BB Blockbuster but, with her recent trend of winning, it's possible that Vince and Ashley are on the block.

Vince does not have the votes to stay if he's up against Ashley. At this stage, if they were on the block together, it's highly likely that we'd see Vince evicted, thus thwarting Keanu's plans. In fairness, Keanu has stated many times that losing Vince is of little consequence to his game, to the point he's even stated that to Vince. This is one of the many reasons I love this season, because we're seeing wild moments in Big Brother that seasoned viewers haven't seen in such a long time.

We'll see if Keanu has any more plans as Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. We'll see if Vince can get himself out of this bad situation, and potentially convince Keanu to put up someone else to give him a better chance at surviving.