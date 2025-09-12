Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 10 HOH, And Why I Think They're On Their Way To Winning The Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 12th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Somehow, it's already Week 10 of Big Brother, and after seeing Will Williams leave the game in Week 9, we're officially in the home stretch. Another Head of Household is taking control of the house as we prepare for a double eviction night, and it's really resulted in one Houseguest taking control of the game.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and can confirm who the new HOH is running the game. Here's who won, and why I think they have the best chance of winning it all.

Vince Won The Week 10 HOH

Vince Panaro stands alone as the first three-time Head of Household in Big Brother Season 27. I'm not surprised to see him running the game again, and now that he is, I think he has an even clearer path to victory than he ever had previously. Unfortunately, he needs to make a big decision this week, and if it goes anything like what we saw with his Week 7 HOH, it's going to involve a lot of tears, whining, and pleading. That said, it's effective, and he's now firmly on the path to victory for one big reason.

Vince Has All His Pieces Lined Up To Win It All, And His Nominations Will Only Make It Stronger

Vince was already high on my list to win the game heading into the jury phase of Big Brother, and I think this win has firmly cemented him as my most-likely Houseguest to win. In terms of allies he's got left in the game, he's working with Morgan Pope, Lauren Domingue, and Keanu Soto the closest. Not only are none of those three particularly close to one another. As for everyone else, they're all able to be put up on the block.

As for who Vince is going to put up this week, Ava Pearl and Kelley Jorgensen are absolute locks. Right now, it seems he's kicking around the idea of putting up Lauren or Keanu, as Morgan is pushing against being put up, and seems to be protecting Ashley as well. In the early hours on Friday, Morgan had Vince up early, pushing hard to get Lauren on the block, and brought up that she's tried to have her evicted twice already in her previous HOH reigns.

This is all to say that, regardless of who leaves this week, Vince is pretty protected and doesn't stand a big chance of leaving at this stage. Of course, that could always change, especially if Vince makes the common Big Brother mistake of getting too comfortable. There's a double eviction on the way as well, so we'll see if he can escape that and remain on his path to victory.

Tune in for a two-hour episode of Big Brother on CBS on Wednesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, we won't get a Sunday episode because the Emmys are up on the 2025 TV schedule, but at least we'll get some extra time to see how this and the veto play out.