Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 8 HOH, And Is Rachel In Trouble?

Big Brother Season 27 continues to surprise and amaze as the season progresses. Week 8 brings us to the jury phase, and with many major players at the beginning of the season still in the game, the Head of Household competition becomes more vital than ever in dictating who will be there at the end. Rachel Reilly still has a shot at becoming a two-time winner, but is she in danger this week of being evicted?

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and saw the results and aftermath of the Week 8 HOH. Here's who ended up winning, and what Rachel's chances of seeing the block during their reign are from my point of view.

Keanu Won The Week 8 HOH

I don't think anyone would've predicted Keanu Soto would make the jury given how his game started in Season 27 of Big Brother, and yet he's now guaranteed a spot with his Week 8 HOH win. It seems like all those veto wins have now made a case for him to be the winner of this season, and if he can make it there, I think he deserves it.

Keanu May Backdoor Rachel

I could feel the delight on my X timeline this morning after seeing Keanu state that he had no plans to target Rachel with his Head of Household, and that his likely nominees are Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Mickey Lee. I'm not surprised to see Mickey is back on the block, and I think it's safe to say she'll be his initial target, given people have wanted her out since Rylie was evicted.

Some may think Rachel is safe, but I'm not so sure. I think that is clear enough by the fact he put Vince on the block, which proves two different things. To start, he's put up someone with whom he talked extensively about putting up Rachel the previous week. If Vince wins the veto and takes himself down, he'll have zero qualms (in Keanu's mind) about being saved and voting out Rachel.

Additionally, I'm sure word is out by now that Rachel was telling others that she wants Keanu out before the jury phase. In short, he'd be a fool not to consider a backdoor nomination at least, even if she'll still have the BB Blockbuster to save herself. Keanu could certainly take the shot to get Rachel out, but would he succeed?

It's hard to say, and this plan could definitely backfire on him. Vince could turn his back on Keanu to secure his loyalty to Rachel, and with the rest of The Judges' alliance behind her, she'd easily have the votes to stay. Then, Keanu is unable to compete for HOH and presumably only has the veto to save himself from eviction next week, potentially. Keanu is the best veto winner Big Brother's seen since Jag Bains, so will he decide to roll the dice and try to take out Rachel anyway? We'll see.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stream the live feeds on Paramount+ right now, especially since this week is sure to be a wild one as it unfolds.